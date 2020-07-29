Video

Revealed: What historic city centre area could look like following £2.5m revamp

An artist's impression of how Tombland could look.

New pictures have revealed what a historic part of the city centre will look like after a major revamp.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport.

Work begins on a £2.5m overhaul of the Tombland area next month, which will see the removal of an eyesore public toilet block, bus stops moved and new open space created for pedestrians.

Now, Transport for Norwich, a partnership between the county, city, Broadland and South Norfolk councils, has unveiled a new artist’s impression of what the project will look like on completion.

The project, which has been given the go ahead by the Department of Transport, will also create more pedestrian and cycle-friendly routes through the area.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for highways, said: “I am delighted that we are able to progress work early on this key city centre scheme, building further on walking and cycling improvements already delivered across the city.”

The first phase will start on Monday, August 10, lasting for 14 weeks, with overall completion expected in March 2021.