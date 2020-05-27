What has your MP said about the Dominic Cummings controversy?

Dominic Cummings, senior aide to Boris Johnson. Pic: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

The controversy over the journey to Durham taken by prime minister Boris Johnson’s chief advisor Dominic Cummings continues to heap pressure on the government.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Broadland Conservative MP Jerome Mayhew. Picture: Danielle Booden Broadland Conservative MP Jerome Mayhew. Picture: Danielle Booden

By Tuesday, 30 Conservative MPs had called for Mr Cummings’ removal.

In a press conference on Monday, Mr Cummings defended a 260-mile trip from London to Durham he made with his family during lockdown, saying he believed he behaved “reasonably”.

But what has your MP said about the matter?

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Duncan Baker, Conservative MP for North Norfolk

Mr Baker said Mr Cummings should be reprimanded.

He said: “It is my view that he broke the spirit - if not the letter - of the guidance designed to limit the spread of coronavirus.

“He should now have the courage to admit his judgement was questionable and should be reprimanded.

Peter Aldous, Conservative MP for Waveney. Peter Aldous, Conservative MP for Waveney.

“He has undermined the whole essence of the government’s key Stay At Home messaging.”

Jerome Mayhew, Conservative MP for Broadland

Mr Mayhew said Mr Cummings should not lose his job.

Chloe Smith, Conservative MP for Norwich North. Picture: Neil Didsbury Chloe Smith, Conservative MP for Norwich North. Picture: Neil Didsbury

He said: “If we apply the same rules to him as to the rest of us, I don’t think so. But a recognition that he made a mistake would go a long way.”

He added: “People like him are the grit in the oyster that will help make government better. Whilst no-one is indispensable, we definitely need people like Mr Cummings within the decision-making process of government.”

Chloe Smith, Conservative MP for Norwich North

North West Norfolk MP James Wild. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY North West Norfolk MP James Wild. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Miss Smith said: “The rules applied to everyone equally, and still do. That principle is extremely important to me, and to my constituents.

“I totally understand people’s concerns, and the prime minister will too, so I respect the PM’s decision after he has scrutinised his employee’s actions.”

Brandon Lewis, Conservative MP for Great Yarmouth

Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

After Mr Cummings’s Monday night conference, Mr Lewis said: “As he set out in detail, he followed the guidelines to ensure minimum risk to others & suitable care could be provided to his young child as required.”

James Wild, Conservative MP for North West Norfolk

Mr Wild tweeted, following the conference: “My view is that this was a frank statement about the decisions he took to protect his young son and his actions were understandable and reasonable.

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis. Picture: Nick Butcher Norwich South MP Clive Lewis. Picture: Nick Butcher

He said a number of reports which people had “expressed concern about” were “not accurate”, but that it would have been better if legitimate questions had been answered earlier.

George Freeman, Conservative MP for Mid Norfolk

On Monday, morning, Mr Freeman said Mr Cummings needed to give a “clear, coherent and acceptable account and an apology to the British people for not abiding by his own instructions” or else he should resign.

South West Norfolk MP and international trade secretary Elizabeth Truss. Picture: Ian Burt South West Norfolk MP and international trade secretary Elizabeth Truss. Picture: Ian Burt

After the conference, he tweeted: “Hmm. Not great. Downing Street Covid briefing and PM’s important announcement on easing lockdown overwhelmed by continuing questions and controversy on #Domnishambles #curfewgate.”

Peter Aldous, Conservative MP for Waveney

Earlier on Monday, Waveney Conservative MP Peter Aldous had called for Mr Cummings to resign.

George Freeman Mid Norfolk MP. Picture: Victoria Pertusa George Freeman Mid Norfolk MP. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

But, after the press conference, he said he would wait to see what his constituents thought of Mr Cummings’s explanation.

He said: “I now want to let the dust settle. I will still be motivated by what my constituents tell me and what their judgement is.”

Clive Lewis, Labour MP for Norwich North

South Norfolk Conservative MP Richard Bacon. Picture: Danielle Booden South Norfolk Conservative MP Richard Bacon. Picture: Danielle Booden

Mr Lewis said: “I think he should be fired. It’s quite clear he isn’t going to resign. He has no intention of resigning - he should be fired.”

Elizabeth Truss, Conservative MP for South West Norfolk

While a number of cabinet ministers have tweeted their support, the international trade secretary has been silent. She has refused to comment.

Richard Bacon, Conservative MP for South Norfolk

Refused to comment.