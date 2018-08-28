Search

Advanced search

What now for Great Yarmouth’s Winter Gardens? Council to discuss future of iconic landmark

PUBLISHED: 08:35 22 November 2018

The beautiful Winter Gardens in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lydia Taylor

The beautiful Winter Gardens in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lydia Taylor

(c) copyright newzulu.com

It is one of the Great Yarmouth seafront’s most instantly recognisable buildings, with its stature, cast iron structure and glass panels mimicking the look of an ice palace.

The Winter Gardens and Wellington Pier, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google EarthThe Winter Gardens and Wellington Pier, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Earth

However, the once stunning Winter Gardens has seen better days and is now a derelict, disused and lonely figure.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council had turned to the Heritage Lottery Fund in hope of securing funding to help wake the sleeping giant.

But the hopes were dashed when the £11.5m funding bid was unsuccessful, meaning one of the nation’s last remaining Victorian glass houses would have to wait for its future to be sealed.

The failed bid has led to the borough council instead looking to find a new knight in shining armour to save the landmark building - commercial investors.

The Winter Gardens early last century.The Winter Gardens early last century.

After launching the search last month, bosses are looking to set a deadline of March 2019 to find an investor.

It is hoped that with an  investor, the council will be able to prepare a stronger bid for lottery funding, with further opportunities to apply on the horizon during 2019.

In a report to the council’s policy and resources committee, its strategic director Kate Watts said finding a viable end use for the building would strengthen any application.

She said: “As a result of this funding not being awarded, senior officers of the council met with HLF to discuss the reasons for this and to identify potential next steps.

An Imperial Bazaar filled the Winter Gardens in 1908.An Imperial Bazaar filled the Winter Gardens in 1908.

“This was a positive meeting and clearly identified the need for the council to better identify a sustainable end use of the building that would justify the ongoing costs of repair and maintenance of the building.”

Earlier this year, the Victorian Society included the Winter Gardens in its annual list of the 10 most endangered Victorian and Edwardian Buildings.

Over the years, it has housed a ballroom, a roller-skating rink, an amusement arcade and even a German-style building.

However, it has been closed to the public for a decade and has not been in use since 2008.

The landmark’s future will be discussed by the policy and resources committee on Tuesday.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Canaries legend says father is being ‘eaten alive by dementia’ as he accuses union boss of failing families

Chris Sutton. Photo: C1 Photography

Video Everything you need to know ahead of Norwich Traditional Christmas Market

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

Political tide turns in north Norfolk as vote of no confidence is carried against leadership

Former North Norfolk District Council leader John Lee (left) and new leader Sarah Butikofer (right) Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Updated Police nab 13 drivers taking phone pictures of A11 lorry crash

The overturned lorry in Thetford. Picture: Lorna Willis

Night-mare - police kept busy as eight horses escape

Police snapped photos of the meandering culprits as they returned them to their field. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Canaries legend says father is being ‘eaten alive by dementia’ as he accuses union boss of failing families

Chris Sutton. Photo: C1 Photography

Night-mare - police kept busy as eight horses escape

Police snapped photos of the meandering culprits as they returned them to their field. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

‘Iconic’ pub and music venue given protection as asset of community value

The Brickmakers on Sprowston Road. Photo: Norwich

Updated Police nab 13 drivers taking phone pictures of A11 lorry crash

The overturned lorry in Thetford. Picture: Lorna Willis

Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a Strictly star to Shakespeare

Anton Du Beck Credit: Supplied by Jarrolds

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast