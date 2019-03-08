Video

Where has this Norfolk village's sign gone?

"Where has it gone?" Little Plumstead resident Neil Stainsby wonders what has happened to the village sign after it was taken down nine months ago. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

Every village sign has its own individual quirks and characteristics, each unique from one another and standing out from your typical waymarker.

Welcome to Little Plumstead. The village sign was removed last October and has yet to return. Picture: Neil Didsbury Welcome to Little Plumstead. The village sign was removed last October and has yet to return. Picture: Neil Didsbury

And with its miniature churchyard scene, few of these are more striking than Little Plumstead's, which was put in place at the very start of the millennium.

However, for the past seven months, the recognisable sign has been absent from the picturesque village just outside of Norwich.

When freelance studio director Neil Stainsby originally moved to the village with his wife Beverley four years ago, it was one of the first things that caught his eye

However, since November, the sign has been missing from its pride position in the village green.

The Little Plumstead village sign, when it was unveiled in 2000 Photo: Bill Smith The Little Plumstead village sign, when it was unveiled in 2000 Photo: Bill Smith

Mr Stainsby, of Salhouse Road, said: "Although we didn't buy our house because it was close to a green with a beautiful Norfolk sign, we did love the feel it gave to the area close to where we had chosen to live."

Conversations with neighbours suggested to Mr Stainsby that the sign had been taken away for renovation - which the parish council has confirmed to be the case.

David Johnson, of Great and Little Plumstead Parish Council, said: "The sign was taken down in November as we felt it was looking a little bit sad so has been taken away for repairs.

"To start with we thought it just needed a bit of repainting, but it has turned out the fibre glass had worn more than we originally thought so it needed more work than anticipated."

Mr Johnson added that the restoration was hoped to be complete within the next few weeks and the sign returned to its original position.

He added: "A new sign would likely have cost around £5,000 and while we are still awaiting the final bill we expect it to cost well under a grand.

"For me, I'm quite happy with how it is gone and it is worth waiting a little longer to get the job done."

However Mr Stainsby said: "It is a bit of a shame it has been gone for so long - people have built bridges in the time it has taken."