Star Wars toys and majestic castles among Norfolk museum exhibitions for 2020

The original 1977 Star Wars poster image. Photo: Moyse's Hall, Bury St Edmunds. Archant

From Star Wars toys to the spectacular majesty of castles, visitors to Norfolk's museums will be able to enjoy a variety of eclectic exhibitions in 2020.

Star Wars figures will feature in the May The Toys Be With You exhibition. Pic: Norfolk Museums Service. Star Wars figures will feature in the May The Toys Be With You exhibition. Pic: Norfolk Museums Service.

Norfolk Museums Service has revealed its upcoming exhibitions for Norwich Castle and Great Yarmouth's Time and Tide.

With the Rise Of Skywalker packing film fans in at the cinema, Time and Tide will take people on a trip to a galaxy far, far away.

The museum will host May the Toys Be With You from March 28 to September 13.

It will feature 300 Star Wars toys, original cinema posters and memorabilia, celebrating the classic toys and collectables spawned following the success of Star Wars on its 1977 release.

The Fortress of Königstein Castle from the North by by Bernardo Bellotto. Pic: Norfolk Museums Service. The Fortress of Königstein Castle from the North by by Bernardo Bellotto. Pic: Norfolk Museums Service.

Time and Tide's autumn display is a photographic exhibition entitled Fisherwomen: The heritage and tradition of women in the fishing industry (October 3 to March 7).

It will combine portraits, historical reflections and landscapes, celebrating women's essential, but now mostly unseen, roles in the fishing industry.

The New Year will see the start of the building work on Norwich Castle's £13.5m Royal Palace Reborn project, which will transform the castle's keep, reinstating the original Norman layout to better reflect its history as a royal palace.

Norwich Castle. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Norwich Castle. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

While the keep will be shut, the rest of the museum will be open, with two contemporary art shows next month.

Deepening, by artist Laura Wilson (January 18 to March 29), is a film based on a performance at Must Farm, near Peterborough, an exceptionally well-preserved Bronze Age settlement, often referred to as the UK's Pompeii.

Spotlight: Works from the Modern and Contemporary Art Collection (January 25 to December 13) showcases the castle's modern and contemporary art collection, while he costume and textiles collections take centre stage in the castle's Textile Treasures (July 25 to September 6).

The role of castles will be explored in Castles: Reality, History and Myth: Paintings from the National Gallery, London (November 28 to March 7).

Margaret Dewsbury, cabinet member for communities and partnerships at Norfolk County Council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Margaret Dewsbury, cabinet member for communities and partnerships at Norfolk County Council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

It will feature six special loans, including the Fortress of Königstein Castle from the North (1756/8) by Bernardo Bellotto, which was recently saved for the nation.

Margaret Dewsbury, cabinet member for communities and partnerships at Norfolk County Council, said: "Combining the best of our own collections with top quality loans and touring exhibitions from national partners, our 2020 exhibitions programme looks set to excite and intrigue."