Search

Advanced search

Star Wars toys and majestic castles among Norfolk museum exhibitions for 2020

28 December, 2019 - 15:00
The original 1977 Star Wars poster image. Photo: Moyse's Hall, Bury St Edmunds.

The original 1977 Star Wars poster image. Photo: Moyse's Hall, Bury St Edmunds.

Archant

From Star Wars toys to the spectacular majesty of castles, visitors to Norfolk's museums will be able to enjoy a variety of eclectic exhibitions in 2020.

Star Wars figures will feature in the May The Toys Be With You exhibition. Pic: Norfolk Museums Service.Star Wars figures will feature in the May The Toys Be With You exhibition. Pic: Norfolk Museums Service.

Norfolk Museums Service has revealed its upcoming exhibitions for Norwich Castle and Great Yarmouth's Time and Tide.

With the Rise Of Skywalker packing film fans in at the cinema, Time and Tide will take people on a trip to a galaxy far, far away.

The museum will host May the Toys Be With You from March 28 to September 13.

It will feature 300 Star Wars toys, original cinema posters and memorabilia, celebrating the classic toys and collectables spawned following the success of Star Wars on its 1977 release.

The Fortress of Königstein Castle from the North by by Bernardo Bellotto. Pic: Norfolk Museums Service.The Fortress of Königstein Castle from the North by by Bernardo Bellotto. Pic: Norfolk Museums Service.

Time and Tide's autumn display is a photographic exhibition entitled Fisherwomen: The heritage and tradition of women in the fishing industry (October 3 to March 7).

It will combine portraits, historical reflections and landscapes, celebrating women's essential, but now mostly unseen, roles in the fishing industry.

You may also want to watch:

The New Year will see the start of the building work on Norwich Castle's £13.5m Royal Palace Reborn project, which will transform the castle's keep, reinstating the original Norman layout to better reflect its history as a royal palace.

Norwich Castle. Picture: Ella WilkinsonNorwich Castle. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

While the keep will be shut, the rest of the museum will be open, with two contemporary art shows next month.

Deepening, by artist Laura Wilson (January 18 to March 29), is a film based on a performance at Must Farm, near Peterborough, an exceptionally well-preserved Bronze Age settlement, often referred to as the UK's Pompeii.

Spotlight: Works from the Modern and Contemporary Art Collection (January 25 to December 13) showcases the castle's modern and contemporary art collection, while he costume and textiles collections take centre stage in the castle's Textile Treasures (July 25 to September 6).

The role of castles will be explored in Castles: Reality, History and Myth: Paintings from the National Gallery, London (November 28 to March 7).

Margaret Dewsbury, cabinet member for communities and partnerships at Norfolk County Council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMargaret Dewsbury, cabinet member for communities and partnerships at Norfolk County Council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

It will feature six special loans, including the Fortress of Königstein Castle from the North (1756/8) by Bernardo Bellotto, which was recently saved for the nation.

Margaret Dewsbury, cabinet member for communities and partnerships at Norfolk County Council, said: "Combining the best of our own collections with top quality loans and touring exhibitions from national partners, our 2020 exhibitions programme looks set to excite and intrigue."

Most Read

Revealed: Almost 700 drivers a month caught by new bus gate camera

The bus gate where Grove Road meets Brazen Gate near Sainsbury's in Norwich. Picture: Brittany Woodman

The full list of Norfolk people named in the New Year’s Honours List

A selection of Norfolk people who have appeared on the New Year's Honours List. Pictures: Various

Wetherspoons submits licence application for new pub

Wetherspoons has submitted an licensing application for its new pub to be built in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Avoid the A11 warning from police after crash shuts road

The A11 between Wymondham and Thickthorn is closed after a crash. Photo: Norfolk Police

Shock closure for town centre pub and eatery

Goldings bar and deli in King's Lynn, which is set to close down Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

Woman who took famous picture of Royals at Sandringham on Christmas Day returns for another stunning shot

Karen Anvil's picture of Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their way to church on Christmas Day at Sandringham.

‘Christmas is ruined’ - Courier fails to deliver £300 worth of grandchildren’s presents

Margaret Plenty spent £300 on presents for her eight grandchildren. Picture; Margaret Plenty

Couple’s dream wedding in tatters as hotel ceases trading

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. Bradley Wortley and Tori Vassiere. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY/ Bradley Wortley

Wetherspoons submits licence application for new pub

Wetherspoons has submitted an licensing application for its new pub to be built in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man arrested for drink driving while in charge of 44-tonne lorry

A lorry driver has been arrested for drink driving. Photo: James Bass.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Avoid the A11 warning from police after crash shuts road

The A11 between Wymondham and Thickthorn is closed after a crash. Photo: Norfolk Police

Shock closure for town centre pub and eatery

Goldings bar and deli in King's Lynn, which is set to close down Picture: Ian Burt

Hotel has taken hundreds of bookings despite ceasing trading

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich person may have been one of quickest to return unwanted Christmas gift

A parcel return in Norwich at 7.43am on Christmas Day may have been one of the quickest unwanted present returns in the country. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Revealed: Almost 700 drivers a month caught by new bus gate camera

The bus gate where Grove Road meets Brazen Gate near Sainsbury's in Norwich. Picture: Brittany Woodman
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists