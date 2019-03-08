Video

What do people on the streets of Norwich think of Boris Johnson as prime minister?

Boris Johnson will be sworn in as prime minister on Wednesday, but what do those on the streets of Norwich think of our new leader? Hayden Revell went to find out.

Paul Wiley, 54, and from Norwich said: "Not really sure to be honest, he talks the talk; he has probably got more of an idea of what he wants.

"He's quite a bolshie person I'm sure he'll go out to get what he wants, a bit like Trump I'd imagine I think he'll be a bit more decisive probably aim for what he wants and we'll probably get it so hopefully that will be the case and we'll get a smooth Brexit but we'll see.

"I don't think any of them are any better than the others, they're all in it for their own personal gain to a degree they have all got similar views and you're going end up with what you end up with. However you like it because there's a majority there, they'll push for what they want but I don't think there's one who's for the people.

On Theresa May Mr Wiley said: "I felt sorry for her in some ways, she got the rough edge of the stick, she was just left to it but I think she was a little bit weak and probably dilly dallied about instead of trying to push through but she was in a weird situation really."

On Mr Johnson 23-year-old waitress Charlotte Smith, from Jersey, said: "I think it's a parallel sadness towards what's happening in the US to have another misogynist right-wing man in power is a shame, hopefully seeing how bad he's going to be will push people to be more liberal."

Miko Laiberg and Edward Peacock, both from London, said he was not the right man for the job.

Mr Peacock, a 47-year-old writer, said: "But it's what he wanted but I think that's all he wants and I don't think he has thought much beyond that, as a resident of London and seeing what he did as mayor it's frightening. He's not equipped for the job at all."

He said any other candidate would have been better suited. He said: "Not that I would've gone for any of them. Apart from Raab, even Andrea Leadsom would've been a breath of fresh air compared to Boris Johnson.

"But what he wanted was to be Winston Churchill and this is the closest he's got but he's driven himself into such a hard place because if he doesn't leave the EU by October 31st the brexiteers will kill him, but if he does try to leave the remainers will vote it down.

"He will probably go down as the shortest tenured prime minister in our history which is probably what he deserves."

Sally Raynor, a 58-year-old administrator from Derbyshire, added: "Well I do like Boris as a person, he's certainly entertaining and he seems a slight bit more truthful than many politicians we've had recently.

"Politicians in my day were like film stars almost, you could name the entire cabinet, nowadays you struggle to name three that are even in parliament; including your own MP.

"I think he'll do alright, I hope he takes us out like he said he will do we've just faffed about for too long and somebody needs to get stick in and get it done."