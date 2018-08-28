Wetherspoons work to start around March 2019

An artists' impression of the planned JD Wetherspoon pub by the Diss Mere. Image: Planning application document Archant

Work on a new branch of Wetherspoons is finally due to start around March time, Diss Town Council have said.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The £2.7m project, in Kings Head Yard by Mere Street in Diss, had been scheduled for completion in 2018 but were stalled by revised plans by the pub giant to review costs.

Town Council clerk Sarah Richards told councillors at a meeting on Wednesday that the works are scheduled for around March time despite originally hearing the would start in January.

Councillor Trevor Wenman, town mayor, said: “Wetherspoons is coming to town, which is good news.”

The two-storey pub and restaurant will feature a mezzanine level and balcony with views across the water and a design inspired by ‘reeds and grasses at the Mere’s edge’.

Its arrival will be discussed in further detail at the town council’s next full meeting on January 9, 2019.