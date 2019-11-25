A tree per person proposed to combat climate change

West Norfolk Council is to vote on a motion which will see a tree planted per person in the borough. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Plans have been put forward to plant a tree per person in one Norfolk borough in order to combat climate change.

The proposal would see the trees planted over a period of four years in west Norfolk, after it was revealed that carbon emissions per head in the area were eight tonnes, more than two tonnes higher than the Norfolk and UK average.

West Norfolk Independent group councillor Sandra Squire has put forward a motion ahead of this week's West Norfolk Council full council meeting on Thursday, 28 November, which she said would create community woodlands which would benefit wildlife and improve the lives of residents as well as combatting climate issues.

Council members will vote on the motion at the meeting.

Ms Squire said that the motion was written after she and her children planted several trees in their garden at home.

She said: "The idea came about during summer. I love trees and always have, I'm not sure how it will be received but I think it will be rather easier to pass than the climate emergency."

Ms Squire said her motion and Labour councillor Jo Rust's motion in relation to making the council a renewable energy supplier would help to make up for the fact a climate emergency motion was not passed.