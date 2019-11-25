Search

Advanced search

A tree per person proposed to combat climate change

PUBLISHED: 15:52 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:02 25 November 2019

West Norfolk Council is to vote on a motion which will see a tree planted per person in the borough. Picture: Ian Burt

West Norfolk Council is to vote on a motion which will see a tree planted per person in the borough. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Plans have been put forward to plant a tree per person in one Norfolk borough in order to combat climate change.

The proposal would see the trees planted over a period of four years in west Norfolk, after it was revealed that carbon emissions per head in the area were eight tonnes, more than two tonnes higher than the Norfolk and UK average.

West Norfolk Independent group councillor Sandra Squire has put forward a motion ahead of this week's West Norfolk Council full council meeting on Thursday, 28 November, which she said would create community woodlands which would benefit wildlife and improve the lives of residents as well as combatting climate issues.

Council members will vote on the motion at the meeting.

You may also want to watch:

Ms Squire said that the motion was written after she and her children planted several trees in their garden at home.

She said: "The idea came about during summer. I love trees and always have, I'm not sure how it will be received but I think it will be rather easier to pass than the climate emergency."

Ms Squire said her motion and Labour councillor Jo Rust's motion in relation to making the council a renewable energy supplier would help to make up for the fact a climate emergency motion was not passed.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Motorists warned of delays as 165 tonne train transported across region

Police are warning motorists to expect delays as a large loco is moved across the region. Picture: Archant

Little Mix to play Norfolk show in 2020

Little Mix are returning to Norfolk in 2020 with a gig at Holkham Hall. Left to right; Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall. Picture Liz Hobbs Group.

Eleven people injured in serious minibus crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes

‘There is no excuse’ - anger as main road is closed for three days

Hockering residents, including parish councillors Richard Hawker and Rosemary Neave, say Anglian Water failed to give appropriate notice of roadworks on The Street. Picture: Archant

Most Read

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Motorists warned of delays as 165 tonne train transported across region

Police are warning motorists to expect delays as a large loco is moved across the region. Picture: Archant

Little Mix to play Norfolk show in 2020

Little Mix are returning to Norfolk in 2020 with a gig at Holkham Hall. Left to right; Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall. Picture Liz Hobbs Group.

Eleven people injured in serious minibus crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes

‘There is no excuse’ - anger as main road is closed for three days

Hockering residents, including parish councillors Richard Hawker and Rosemary Neave, say Anglian Water failed to give appropriate notice of roadworks on The Street. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman awarded £33,500 after hospital’s wisdom tooth blunder

Hanna Davies from Beccles was left with permanent nerve damage after having a wisdom tooth removed at James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Submitted

‘There is no excuse’ - anger as main road is closed for three days

Hockering residents, including parish councillors Richard Hawker and Rosemary Neave, say Anglian Water failed to give appropriate notice of roadworks on The Street. Picture: Archant

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Signs up at closed Norwich pub reveal its new name

The new signs at the Strangers Tavern, formerly the Mash Tun. Photo: Archant

No rush to remove NDR cat graffiti despite ‘joke wearing thin’

Graffiti cats have been painted on the bridges of the NDR. Pic: Ellie Wilkinson.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists