Council workers in west Norfolk look set for pay rise

18 March, 2019 - 10:13
West Norfolk council workers could be set for a pay rise Photo: Archant Library

Archant

Hundreds of council workers look set for a pay rise.

West Norfolk council’s ruling cabinet is being recommended to agree a 2pc increase for the authority’s 533 staff from April, along with a minimum wage of £9 an hour.

A report to councillors says: “The overall context for the 2019/20 pay award is the requirement for pay discipline within the public sector balanced with fairness and recognition of the need to recruit and retain staff with the correct mix of knowledge and experience to continue to deliver high quality services, improve efficiency and develop innovative delivery models.”

The report says employees’ pay has increased by 6pc since 2014/15. It says the cost of living fell slightly last year, with falls in both the retail and consumer price indeces.

It adds par rises across the whole economy averaged 2.5pc in the three months to November 2018.

The report will be considered by the council’s cabinet when it meets on Tuesday night.

