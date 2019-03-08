Decision on review of controversial traffic plans delayed

A bus travelling along Hardings Way, part of which could soon be open to cars. Picture: Chris BIshop Archant

Councillors have voted to delay a motion aiming to review a decision to open part of a bus and cycle route to traffic.

More than 1,150 people have signed a petition against proposals to allow cars and lorries to use 15 yards of Harding's Way, in King's Lynn.

There have been 1,400 online and written objections to general traffic on any part of Hardings Way, along with 123 written objections to Norfolk County Council against the traffic orders.

West Norfolk Council wants to move a bus gate 15yds to allow stub roads to be built to unlock land on either side for housing.

But people living in South Lynn fear the move will put children travelling to and from Whitefriars School at risk and lead to the eventual opening of the entire route.

Councillor Joyce seconded the motion claiming the need for bus only routes was greater than ever was rising pollution levels, adding that the plans would see cars idling behind buses.

He said: "This is a bus only street and we need to encourage more of these."

But tonight members voted to defer debate on the motion from councillor Alexandra Kemp urging the cabinet to review the plans, with council leader Brian Long stating that he could not debate the issue as it asked for the discussion to be deferred to the cabinet.

Mr Long promised to bring the motion back to cabinet following the discussion.

Councillor Kemp called for the vote on Mr Long's suggestion stating: "This is a debating chamber, if we don't debate then we might as well go home."

Before the vote she added: "Let's see who is in favour of democracy and who's in favour of shutting up the council."

A separate motion brought forward by Ms Kemp, which if voted for would see the council chief executive write to Norfolk County Council stating it would not fund any work on Harding's Way was also deferred to the cabinet.

Mr Long stated the move to cabinet was due to the fact that the council's transport plan was not ready.