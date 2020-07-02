Search

Councillor steps down from senior role saying: ‘I’m feeling my age’

PUBLISHED: 09:47 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:47 02 July 2020

Ian Devereux (second left) who has resigned the environment portfolio at West Norfolk council with (from left) council leader Brian Long, former North West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham and Emma Howard Boyd from the Environment Agency inspecting work on the flood defences at Snettisham. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A councillor has stepped down from a senior role because he is feeling his age.

Ian Devereux has resigned from the cabinet of West Norfolk council, on which he held the role of portfolio holder for the environment.

He will remain a member of the borough council, as a Conservative representing the Snettisham ward.

Mr Devereux, 74, said: “I’ve had a super time, I’ve worked hard, I’ve been listened to. I’ve added a bit of gravitas.

“Last year, I had a difficult year. I found it was sapping my energy and by the end of the year I was feeling my age.

“I’ve played my part. It needs other, younger people who can give it the commitment it deserves.” Mr Devereux, who was first elected onto the council in 2015, has overseen major projects such as the council’s climate change and environment strategies and its household waste disposal contract.

He is also a member of the Norfolk Coast Partnership management group, the Wash and North Norfolk Coast European Marine Site Management Team and drainage boards.

Before retiring he was a director in the nuclear industry and worked in international consultancies, along with being a consultant for British Leyland, Jaguar and Rolls Royce.

“I’m getting too old,” he said. “I’m retiring to the back benches but I suspect I won’t be quiet.” 

Topic Tags:

