Search

Advanced search

'It was their choice' - councillor defends decision not to declare climate emergency

PUBLISHED: 20:49 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 20:51 28 November 2019

Ian Devereux, West Norfolk's cabinet member for the environment. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ian Devereux, West Norfolk's cabinet member for the environment. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A Norfolk councillor has defended the council's decision not to declare a climate emergency after being quizzed on the decision.

West Norfolk Council voted to delay declaring a climate emergency in favour of a cabinet debate in October.

And at a full council meeting at the town hall on Thursday, November 28, deputy leader of the opposition Jo Rust asked cabinet chair for environment Ian Devereux to defend the council's decision.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "You said at the full council meeting that 12 years was not an emergency.

"How do you think the people in Snettisham new-build housing who face flooding even if they are on the second floor are going to feel about the council's failure to declare a climate emergency?"

Mr Devereux, the member for Snettisham ward, said: "That was their choice.

"They chose to live there and develop their houses there in full knowledge of what was happening."

Most Read

Warning of ice for region amid plummeting temperatures

A gritter lorry on the A149. The Met Office has issued a warning for ice. Picture: Ian Burt

Overturned lorry closes road

A lorry overturned on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

Major poll predicts Conservatives will take marginal Norfolk seats and sweep to power

Conservative North West Norfolk candidate James Wild. Picture: Ally McGilvray

Hopes remain for new £6.6m railway station on edge of Norwich

Broadland Business Park. Picture: Mike Page

Most Read

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A11 shut while overturned lorry is recovered

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Warning of ice for region amid plummeting temperatures

A gritter lorry on the A149. The Met Office has issued a warning for ice. Picture: Ian Burt

Pedestrian taken to hospital after being found injured on A47

Police are appealing after a pedestrian was found injured on the A47. PIC: Great Yarmouth Police Twitter.

Overturned lorry closes road

A lorry overturned on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

AGM updates: Shareholders put their questions to Norwich City’s board of directors

Norwich City directors, from left, Stephan Phillips, Michael Wynn Jones, Delia Smith and Michael Foulger at the Norwich City AGM two years ago Picture: Nick Butcher/Archant library

Major poll predicts Conservatives will take marginal Norfolk seats and sweep to power

Conservative North West Norfolk candidate James Wild. Picture: Ally McGilvray
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists