Search

Advanced search

Controversial road plans to be challenged

PUBLISHED: 08:20 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:20 15 October 2019

Hardings Way in King's Lynn where plans are afoot to build a new through road. Picture: Ian Burt

Hardings Way in King's Lynn where plans are afoot to build a new through road. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant © 2012

Controversial plans to build a through road on an area designated as a safe route to school are set to be challenged.

Hardings Way in King's Lynn has been earmarked as a potential road link across the waterfront area between Wisbech Road and Boal Quay as part of £5.3m of funding for transport improvements in the area.

In September 2017, West Norfolk Council granted itself planning permission to place general traffic and HGVs on one-fifth of Hardings Way, build three access stub roads for 50 houses on Hardings Way south and move the bus lane north 15m, and instructed Norfolk County Council to amend the two traffic orders that banned general traffic on Hardings Way.

The local community and council members were told in 2009 that the road would only be used for buses and that there would never be any through traffic.

Councillors are now set to urge the cabinet of West Norfolk Council to review all work planned for Hardings Way at a full council meeting on Thursday, October 17, in the hope that it will not introduce new roads and different types of traffic, and that the bus lane will remain in the same location.

You may also want to watch:

In a report to the council, independent councillor Alexandra Kemp said that a large number of residents in South Lynn and the Friars, and the Walpoles to North Runcton and Setchey, were now "aware of the harm, distress and adverse impact" on residents, for whom Hardings Way was the "only safe route" into King's Lynn town centre,

Ms Kemp's report states that it is uncertain if the road was built to withstand maximum weight HGVs, and an equality impact assessment also found that disabled people would suffer "significant detriment" as a result of the plans.

There have been 1,400 online and written objections to general traffic on any part of Hardings Way, along with 123 written objections to Norfolk County Council against traffic orders.

In 2009 the headmaster of Whitefriars School was told that general traffic would never be allowed on the bus lane due to concerns about pollution near its playground.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

How brothers built business from selling Argos stock in shed to £2m turnover

The CNC Group warehouse. Inset (L-R): Jamie and Ollie Cox. Picture: CNC Group

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Dream job selling sweets turns sour for shop owner

Brogan Smith, owner of Thompson's Sweet Shop in Hunstanton. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Colman family to end 25-year contract with Broads Authority over Whitlingham Country Park

Daffodils overlooking large broad at Whitlingham Country Park, Norwich

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Most Read

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Four men save woman from Golden Triangle driveway sex attack

Antanas Paukste was jailed for 15 months after he admitted committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

How brothers built business from selling Argos stock in shed to £2m turnover

The CNC Group warehouse. Inset (L-R): Jamie and Ollie Cox. Picture: CNC Group

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Dream job selling sweets turns sour for shop owner

Brogan Smith, owner of Thompson's Sweet Shop in Hunstanton. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Colman family to end 25-year contract with Broads Authority over Whitlingham Country Park

Daffodils overlooking large broad at Whitlingham Country Park, Norwich

‘People don’t say anything for fear of reprisals’ – Life on estates hit by drug issues

What is it like living in a neighbourhood with a drug problem? We visit estates in Norfolk to find out. Picture: Archant

Connor Southwell: City chief has set a new challenge for the Carrow Road faithful

Norwich City supporters have been urged to bring the noise. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

Four men save woman from Golden Triangle driveway sex attack

Antanas Paukste was jailed for 15 months after he admitted committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk Police.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists