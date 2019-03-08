Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Council facing independent inquiry over failure to recoup £2.75m loan

PUBLISHED: 21:46 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 21:46 26 March 2019

The KLIC building in King's Lynn Picture: Matthew Usher.

The KLIC building in King's Lynn Picture: Matthew Usher.

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2016

West Norfolk Council will be held to account over its failure to recoup millions of pounds in unpaid loans from a troubled enterprise firm – having missed several key opportunities to do so.

The council’s controversial partnership with the Norfolk and Waveney Enteprises (NWES) has come under much scrutiny in recent months, after it saw £2.75m in loans unreturned.

The loans were handed over to allow for the building of the King’s Lynn Innovation Centre, which opened two years ago and has since been repossessed by the council.

However, it has since emerged the loans were given to NWES without proper checks being put in place to ensure they would be repaid.

At an extraordinary meeting of the full council last night, members almost unanimously voted that they should be held to account over these failings through an independent inquiry.

It was during this meeting that it came to light that the council had missed numerous opportunities to carry out further checks on the company’s financial dealings – to ensure the loans would be repaid.

Independent councillor David Pope said these included in September 2016, when a further £260,000 loan to NWES was agreed.

The inquiry was approved following a motion tabled by Independent group leader Jim Moriaty, which council leader Brian Long seconded. Mr Moriaty said: “The public has the right to know if the problem is as a result of incompetence, vested interests or much more murkier.

“The independent external inquiry will shine a bright light on the operations of this council.”

Mr Long, the council’s Conservative leader, said: “It is very easy to say with the benefit of hindsight that things went wrong, but we now have a fantastic facility in the innovation centre we did not have previously. There were no concerns at the time and building the centre then was the right thing to do. Now, the right thing to do is have the inquiry and look at what lessons can be learned.”

Mr Long went on to insist the £2.75m “had not been lost, it has just not been repaid.”

The inquiry is due to be carried out by an independent panel, which will be selected by an outside organisation such as the Local Government Association.

Most Read

Cyclist remains in ‘serious condition’ following crash

A cyclist was flown to hospital after a crash in Beccles. Picture: Reece Hanson

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Hotel wants security fencing due to ‘unmanageable’ amount of anti-social behaviour

The Nelson Premier Inn on Prince of Wales Road is seeking permission to cover five openings with fences and gates to improve security. Photo: Google

Seven fire crews called to ‘suspicious’ blaze in Norwich city centre

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze in a bin store in a building in King Street, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Disqualified driver jailed after caught speeding at 41mph on 30mph road

Harry Goodrum was jailed for 14 weeks after breaching a suspended sentence order and driving whilst disqualified. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Family’s heartache after 18-month-old daughter killed by electrical wire

Jessica Lacey Duggan was found dead in her cot after being caught in a baby monitor cord. Pictures: Supplied by Jason Duggan/Archant Library

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Cyclist remains in ‘serious condition’ following crash

A cyclist was flown to hospital after a crash in Beccles. Picture: Reece Hanson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Canaries fans snap up all 5,000 tickets for trip to Wigan despite early kick-off for televised clash

Over 2,600 away fans made the trip to Rotherham for Norwich City's last game - but over 5,000 will be at Wigan Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

WATCH: Superb Pukki assist as City striker helps Finland earn victory

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki helped Finland to beat Armenia Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Canaries trio named in Championship Team of the Season – but Farke is snubbed as manager

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki has been nominated for the Championship Player of the Season award Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Three suicide attempts and 27 months on a waiting list’: Brave 15-year-old shares her mental ill health struggle

Members from the Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk delivered a petition to a meeting of the governing body of NHS North Norfolk's clinical commissioning group (CCG) in Aylsham on Tuesday, March 26. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists