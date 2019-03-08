Council's £40,000 cost to fight developers over 50-home plan for village

St Nicholas Church in Gayton which was an influencing factor in a planning appeal over 50 homes on St Nicholas Close Picture: Matthew Usher. Archant © 2011 TEL; (01603) 772434

A three year planning dispute over 50 homes in a Norfolk village cost rate payers more than £40,000, it has emerged.

When a planning inspector overturned the council's decision to refuse a development in Gayton, West Norfolk council took the matter to the High Court.

The inspector's decision was quashed by the High Court and this month a second inspector ruled in favour of the council, overriding the original appeal.

It means the council's decision stands and developers New Hall Property Ltd will not be able to build on the land of St Nicholas Close.

Fighting to defend its decision in the two appeals and the High Court cost the council £40,126.

Richard Blunt, the council's cabinet member for development, said: "It is unfortunate that the council had to challenge the original appeal decision in the High Court, which was proven to be legally flawed, by clearly it was the correct thing to do."

