Two more recycling centres reopen and final four could soon follow

More recycling centres are reopening after the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Every recycling centre in Norfolk should be up and running again by early next month, council bosses have said, as two further sites were reopened.

And councillors say they hope the reopening of further tips will ease pressure on some of those which were already operating - and where some people have experienced lengthy queues.

The county’s 20 tips were closed in March, when travel was limited to essential purposes to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Eight of the sites - Caister, Dereham, Hempton, King’s Lynn, Ketteringham, Mayton Wood, Mile Cross and Thetford - reopened in May and six more followed.

Two part-time recycling centres at Wymondham and Wells re-opened on Friday, June 19.

And Norfolk County Council hopes the final four - Bergh Apton, Docking, Snetterton and Wereham, will reopen by early July.

The council says it is particularly challenging to get those sites re-opened, given their small size makes it harder to make sure social distancing can be done properly.

The council said sites would still run with a reduced service and capacity to ensure the safety of the public and staff.

Physical distancing requirements will be in place, and staff will be on hand to manage traffic flow in and out of sites during peak times as required.

Andy Grant, cabinet member for environment and waste said “Reopening all our sites in the coming weeks is a great step forward.

“We’re so thankful to the people of Norfolk for their patience and understanding when visiting the recycling centres.

“All the sites have been busy, especially at peak times, but the understanding the public have shown has been great.

“Reopening these part time sites will help to increase the capacity across the county and relieve some of the pressure on the busier sites.”

Mr Grant added: “I also want to say a huge thank you to all the staff involved in getting these sites open, from those on site to those behind the scenes.

“They’ve worked incredibly hard to not only reopen these sites but also to make sure its safe for everyone to use them. Thank you.”

There have been long queues, on occasion, at some of the recycling centres. People are urged to avoid the beginning and end of the day.