Sewer collapse will see busy road close for three weeks

A large section of Wellington Road, in Dereham, will shut to traffic in order to safely excavate and repair a collapsed sewer. Picture: Norfolk County Council.

A collapsed sewer will cause three weeks of roadworks on a busy stretch of road.

A large section of Wellington Road, in Dereham, will shut to traffic in order to safely excavate and repair a collapsed sewer. Picture: Norfolk County Council

A large section of Wellington Road, in Dereham, will shut to traffic for work to safely excavate and repair a collapsed sewer.

Anglian Water will be undertaking emergency works starting on May 11 and Norfolk County Council has put in place a 1.2-mile diversion.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Due to damage to a sewer pipe in the ground on Wellington Road, Dereham, we will be closing the road from Monday, May 11 for us to safely excavate the area and complete repairs.

“During the current coronavirus situation, we are dealing with only essential and emergency work and staff are adhering to all guidelines on social distancing.



“We will have staff on site every day from 8am to 8pm to ensure that all social measures are in place and to ensure health and safety is maintained for staff and the public.

“The local highways will be creating a diversion for all motorists while the work is taking place and no customers facilities will be affected.

“We would like to thank the public for the patience while we carry out this essential work.”

As a result of the closure, motorists must take a diversion via Neatherd Road, Matsell Way, Station Road, London Road and High Street.

The last time the road was closed, in July 2019, drivers and bus passengers faced a month of disruption due to the works.

But due to the current coronavirus crisis, bus services have been reduced and there are fewer cars on the roads.

The works will be in place until June 5.