Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Shopkeepers’ petition over parking problems in town

PUBLISHED: 14:10 31 January 2019

Alison Ellis, of Copydiss has started a petition to make Weavers Court car park into a long stay. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Alison Ellis, of Copydiss has started a petition to make Weavers Court car park into a long stay. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Archant

A petition launched by shopkeepers fed up of town centre parking woes has gained hundreds of signatures.

Alison Ellis, who works at Copydiss in Shelfhanger Road in Diss, set up the petition after Christmas to make nearby Weavers Court car park available for long stays.

The petition has now gained more than 400 signatures, and can be signed in 10 different shops in the town centre, including Half Moon salon, Albright’s craft shop, EACH charity shop, and new additions Beactive Mobility and The Junction hair studio.

The parking status quo has been in place in 2017, when South Norfolk Council established long stay car parks in Shelfhanger Road, the Heritage Triangle, Church Street and Park Road.

Ms Ellis said: “Last February I got my new permit and that’s when I was told it was going to change from long stay to short stay.

“Up until that point there was no problem parking, I always parked in the Heritage Triangle car park but now if you don’t get there really early it gets completely full up. I keep hearing about this survey that went out to the traders asking if they wanted it. I haven’t met anyone yet who actually got that.

“A lot of people, like the hairdressers, they have customers that go in and need longer than four hours and they can’t suddenly jump out of a chair and go and move their car, which has been suggested by someone.

“It’s not working. South Norfolk Council’s response was that I can go and park down by the Mere. I’m carrying heavy printing.”

Sanda Igescu of Sandas in Diss Market Place, who lives in Thetford, said she had been told to walk to work by the district council, and that a colleague had to park in nearby Roydon recently due to the lack of parking.

At a Diss Town Council meeting on Wednesday councillors said the lack of long stay car parks in the centre was to increase customer turnover.

Meeting chairman Simon Olander said: “The district council doesn’t currently seem to be listening. These people are having their livelihood threatened. It wasn’t like this before the change. They’ve got to reflect on that.”

The council infrastructure committee agreed to liaise with the district council and see “whether there is any movement with the petition”.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘We’ve been paying someone else’s electricity bills for seven years’ - Restaurateur says row means she will have to move

Patricia Rodrigues owner of the Mondragone Italian restaurant in Brandon that is moving premises after a dispute over electricity bills. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘Some days I literally couldn’t move’ - suffering mother’s despair after court hands her £1,100 fine

Donna Weight, from Lowestoft, has told of an ‘awful few years’ after being fined for breaching an abatement notice. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Region sees coldest night of 2019 with more snow expected

Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich this morning (Photo: Mathew Foulkes)

“Let us know you are safe” - family’s plea to UEA graduate and teacher turned fugitive

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Norwich City confirm Philip Heise deal - six months earlier than planned

Philip Heise completes his January move to Norwich City from Dynamo Dresden. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We’ve been paying someone else’s electricity bills for seven years’ - Restaurateur says row means she will have to move

Patricia Rodrigues owner of the Mondragone Italian restaurant in Brandon that is moving premises after a dispute over electricity bills. Picture: Simon Parkin

Police prepare evidence for possible prosecution over death of girl in inflatable trampoline tragedy

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. Picture: Courtesy of the Littleboy Family

‘It could help for the crucial part’ – Farke earmarks Norwich City role for deadline day signing

Philip Heise (middle) is interviewed for the first time following his Norwich City switch from Dynamo Dresden. Picture: Archant

Meet the millenials who work six-hour days and get unlimited holiday

The Farnell Clarke team who are able to work when and where they please Picture: PlainSpeakingAgency

Norwich City confirm Philip Heise deal - six months earlier than planned

Philip Heise completes his January move to Norwich City from Dynamo Dresden. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists