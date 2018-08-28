Search

Advanced search

Taxmen going after ‘easy targets’ with devastating new loan charge, MP warns

PUBLISHED: 11:12 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:12 22 November 2018

Waveney MP Peter Aldous. Picture: James Bass

Waveney MP Peter Aldous. Picture: James Bass

A new tax is having a “devastating” effect on vulnerable people who are being pursued because they are “easy targets”, a Suffolk MP has said.

The 2019 “loan charge” has been brought in by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) to recover unpaid taxes from disguised renumeration schemes involving loans.

It is designed to claw back money from as long ago as 1999 from those who have purposefully evaded tax, often richer people or companies with accountants and financial advisors.

But instead of targeting wealthy tax evaders, Waveney MP Peter Aldous told a House of Commons debate: “My first concern is that HMRC is pursuing the easy targets—individuals who have acted in good faith, are not well off and do not have their own bespoke financial advisers and accountants.”

He said he had one constituent was was “at his wits’ end”, adding: “His family life has been turned upside down and, as he sees it, he has no alternative but to declare himself bankrupt.

“The people affected have become a target.

“They are vulnerable people. They are not well paid and do not receive many of the benefits and protections that payroll employees do - sick pay, holiday pay and maternity and paternity leave.”

In the loan charge debate at Westminster Hall on Tuesday, November 20, Mr Aldous also raised fears that many people were being pursued retrospectively over their earnings.

“It undermines the cornerstone of taxation, which is that a government should not seek to impose or increase a tax charge on income earned, gains realised or transactions concluded at a time before the legislation was announced,” Mr Aldous said.

“What I and, I believe, all honourable members in the chamber are concerned about is that a group of people—often vulnerable people—who have acted in good faith are now being asked to bear an excessive burden, which will have a devastating impact on their lives and their families’ lives.”

His concerns were backed up by a number of other MPs in the House of Commons.

The Loan Charge Action Group, set up to campaign against the new measure, also thanked MPs who took part in the debate.

Most Read

Canaries legend says father is being ‘eaten alive by dementia’ as he accuses union boss of failing families

Chris Sutton. Photo: C1 Photography

Fifth person stabbed in Norwich in two weeks

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Video Everything you need to know ahead of Norwich Traditional Christmas Market

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

Political tide turns in north Norfolk as vote of no confidence is carried against leadership

Former North Norfolk District Council leader John Lee (left) and new leader Sarah Butikofer (right) Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Updated Police nab 13 drivers taking phone pictures of A11 lorry crash

The overturned lorry in Thetford. Picture: Lorna Willis

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Fifth person stabbed in Norwich in two weeks

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Mother left ‘too scared to be at home’ after car having tyres slashed

Jasmin Barber and her husband were shocked when the police did not come out to reports of their vandalised cars. Photo: Jasmine Barber

Mystery surrounds death of four foxes found laid nose to tail by road

The four foxes found dead at the side of the road in Brandon. Picture: Richard Kemp

12 highlights at Norwich Cathedral this Christmas

Messiah by Candleight at Norwich Credit: Paul Hurst

Night-mare - police kept busy as eight horses escape

Police snapped photos of the meandering culprits as they returned them to their field. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast