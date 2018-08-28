Council to begin assessing damage of 52 beach huts following high tide destruction
PUBLISHED: 15:33 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:33 09 January 2019
Archant
The damage done to 52 beach huts caught up in surging spring tides is still unknown.
Beach huts which were temporarily placed on the sand of Pakefield Beach, near Lowestoft, were knocked down and flooded by powerful waves on Tuesday, January 8.
They had been situated on the beach to allow for work on the demolition of the damaged concrete chalets at Jubilee Terrace to take place.
Waveney District Council, who own the huts, will soon begin assessing the extent of the damage.
A WDC spokesman said: “We removed all 52 huts from the beach following the high tide.
“They will be moved to temporary storage on the upper cliff before the weekend.
“At that point, we will be assessing any damage, and Sentinel Leisure Trust who manage the beach huts will be writing to any affected customers setting out plans for repairs, if needed.”