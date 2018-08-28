Search

Council leaders call on residents to shape town’s future

PUBLISHED: 16:28 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:29 18 December 2018

Mayor of Watton Tina Kiddell. Picture: Mark Bunning Photography, Watton

People are being warned to have their say over the future of a Norfolk town or face others shaping it instead.

The people of Watton are being asked for their views as part of the town council's development of a neighbourhood plan. Picture: Ian BurtThe people of Watton are being asked for their views as part of the town council's development of a neighbourhood plan. Picture: Ian Burt

Watton Town Council have launched a questionnaire as part of their development of a neighbourhood plan which allows town and parish councils to help guide and shape development in a parish.

The mayor of Watton Tina Kiddell said the town will be shaped by those who fill in the survey and that this is the time for those with local knowledge and issues

Ms Kiddell said: “Unless they fill it in, the town will not be shaped how they want, it will be shaped by who fills it in.

“We want as many people as possible to fill it in because then we get a really good picture of how people want to see Watton in the future.”

She added that a good response would help the council go to grant funders with a stronger case, if the council are able to show evidence of ‘want’.

Ms Kiddell said: “When you have got a good healthy comeback from the neighbourhood plan, you can go to funders and say here is the proof, where is the money?

“Part of the neighbourhood plan is to show the need for things that we all want. The more people who reply the more power we have.”

A spokesman for Watton Town Council said: “Neighbourhood Plans are intended to give local people a direct say in the future development of their area.

“The Plan gives local people the chance to create a planning document that guides and shapes development in their local communities. In turn, this will help to influence what facilities are provided in the area.

“The Plan will establish a vision for the area, include general policies for the development and use of land and bring forward sites for development. It will focus on local, rather than strategic issues.”

You can respond to the questionnaire online by visiting https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/BMF5CLL or visiting http://www.wattontowncouncil.gov.uk/neighbourhood-plan/.

Completed questionnaires can also be posted in Watton Town Council post boxes at Watton’s Doctor’s Surgery, Tesco, Wayland Hall, Watton Library, Dragonfly Gallery, Sports Centre, or Cranswick Factory.

The deadline for responses is Monday, January 7, 2019.

