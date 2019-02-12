Search

Plans for 25 new homes withdrawn after recommendations were made for its refusal

PUBLISHED: 12:16 14 February 2019

Plans to build 25 bungalows in Watton off Sharman Avenue have been withdrawn. Picture: Google

Plans to build 25 bungalows in Watton off Sharman Avenue have been withdrawn. Picture: Google

Archant

Developers have withdrawn plans to build 25 new homes in Watton after recommendations were made to Breckland Council for it to be refused.

Hardy Developments Ltd submitted outline plans to the council’s planning committee to build 25 bungalows on farmland off Sharman Avenue.

But a report to the planning committee states the increased traffic from the new homes would cause an unacceptable level of disturbance to those living nearby.

It continued: “This will consist primarily of noise, to the property and rear garden from vehicles using the access running the full length of the garden in close proximity. But also light from car headlamps, and overshadowing due to the need to erect a new boundary to protect the privacy of 23 and 27 Sharman Avenue rear gardens.”

The application was withdrawn at a planning committee meeting on Monday.

