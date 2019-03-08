'Malicious' noise complaints threaten Golden Triangle pub's weekender events

A decision over a pub's bid to host two weekender events is hanging in the balance, amid complaints about noise from previous ones.

The Warwick Street Social in Norwich is seeking temporary event notices for two weekends in June, which will see acoustic music and outside bar and barbecue throughout the afternoons.

The city council's environmental team has - for now - objected to the applications, but the pub's business manager said he was confident talks could persuade them otherwise.

James Watkins, who organises events at the pub, said: "The two events we held in May were hugely successful and I have a long history of organising events in the city.

"I have always had a close working relationship with the city council and have years of experience of organising events that are both popular and do not impact on those around me."

Mr Watkins said the planned events would only feature acoustic instruments and vocals and that he had developed a sound system using smaller speakers to ensure sound is contained.

He added: "I think we are seeing an increasing amount of malicious complaints being made by people who move into an area and decide they don't like certain aspects of it, so complain.

"However, I also think there is a huge amount of support for culture in the city and from people who are concerned about this being removed.

"What we [the pub] are trying to do is very specifically designed so as not to impact on our neighbours - the music would only be between 3pm and 8pm, so not encroaching on bedtimes and the activities we have can also very easily be moved inside."

However, a member of the city council's environmental protection team said: "Due to a recent event which resulted in multiple complaints, primarily regarding noise nuisance, we would like to object to this application.

"The team has concerns over further incidences of noise disturbance, especially when considering the duration and planned frequency of the proposed events."

The events are proposed for the weekends of June 15-16 and June 29-30 - and are part of an extensive programme of events proposed for the pub.

A Norwich City Council licensing sub-committee will discuss the applications on Tuesday.