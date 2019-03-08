Search

Council to decide today whether to grant licences for Golden Triangle pub's music events

PUBLISHED: 08:15 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:15 11 June 2019

The last festival at Warwick Street Social Picture: Warwick Street Social

A pub in Norwich's Golden Triangle will today discover if two key events of its summer calendar can go ahead as planned.

James Watkins is the new business development manager. Picture: Warwick Street SocialJames Watkins is the new business development manager. Picture: Warwick Street Social

The Warwick Street Social has applied to Norwich City Council for temporary events notices for two weekends of entertainment - one of which is scheduled for this coming Saturday and Sunday.

However, some doubt has been cast over the events, with the city council's own environmental health team objecting to the applications - after previously events oh the same nature were subject to noise complaints from neighbours.

Ultimately, though, the decision over whether to grant the licences rests with a licensing sub-committee meeting today.

James Watkins, business development manager at the pub, said he hoped his wealth of experience hosting successful events across the city will help him persuade the committee to give the events the all clear.

He said: "I have always had a close working relationship with the city council and have years of experience of organising events that are both popular and do not impact on those around me."

The sub-committee meets at 10.15am.

