Search

Advanced search

Warnings of ‘cows stood in slurry’ as MP makes welfare promise

PUBLISHED: 13:19 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:19 25 June 2020

Fears over poor animal welfare standards which see cows stood in slurry on vast concrete lots have been highlighted in a debate on post-Brexit trade negotiations. Pictured, dairy cows in the Waveney valley. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Fears over poor animal welfare standards which see cows stood in slurry on vast concrete lots have been highlighted in a debate on post-Brexit trade negotiations. Pictured, dairy cows in the Waveney valley. Picture: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Fears over poor animal welfare standards which see cows “stood in slurry on vast concrete lots” have been highlighted during a council debate on farming and trade policy post-Brexit.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker in parliament. Picture: Parliament TVNorth Norfolk MP Duncan Baker in parliament. Picture: Parliament TV

North Norfolk councillors debated a motion to call on the area’s local MPs to lobby government for the protection of animal welfare standards during negotiations for a farming and trade deal ahead of the UK’s final exit from the EU.

Liberal Democrat councillor Richard Kershaw brought forward the motion to back local farmers, which stated: “Covid-19 has highlighted the importance of food security and traceability.

“It is essential food standards and animal welfare conditions are not diminished for the UK food industry and to protect local farmers from food and animals entering the country that do not meet food and welfare standards.”

The motion gave the council’s support to the National Farmers Union’s (NFU) call to maintain standards and called for the government to prevent food which would be illegal if produced here being imported into the country.

READ MORE: Is our farming industry about to be ‘thrown under the bus’ in trade discussions?

Mr Kershaw, cabinet member for economic development, said: “The most important farming legislation in generations passed its third reading in Parliament despite warnings that in a bid to make the UK market pliable for a post-Brexit US trade deal protections for minimum food safety standards have evaporated as has safety for British farmers.”

And Paul Heinrich, Lib Dem councillor, warned that differing animal welfare standards in other countries saw “cattle kept stood in slurry on vast concrete feedlots and fed concentrates”.

He added: “To keep them even remotely healthy requires the overuse of antibiotics. Cattle are sentient creatures, they are not dollar signs.”

But Christopher Cushing, the Conservative group leader, said the government backed the NFU’s “wish to maintain standards”.

He said: “The government has no intention of reducing those. We will not compromise standards and environmental protections.”

But independent councillor Nigel Housden said he found it “disappointing that three principal Norfolk MPs, James Wild, Duncan Baker and Jerome Mayhew, voted for the legislation”.

READ MORE: Food import concerns dominate debate at online farming show

In response, Duncan Baker, Cons councillor and North Norfolk MP, pledged: “We will not compromise our high food safety standards in trade negotiations.”

He added: “I would have thought that after your bruising defeat in the general election you would realise that people did vote to leave the EU but I do understand the sentiment of this.”

You may also want to watch:

He said guarantees of food safety would be automatically transferred into UK law from EU legislation at the end of the transition period.

“We don’t want to throw that away in a free trade agreement - you’ve got it on the record here,” he said.

However, Mr Kershaw said he was concerned about what would happen if the UK didn’t agree a deal with the EU and warned: “Then we will end up under World Trade Organisation rules and those rules do not support the standards that we have.”

But Mr Baker said: “Nobody is looking to leave on a no deal situation. There is no way I want to see this in this constituency.

“We want to protect our farmers.”

The motion passed with 31 votes in favour and eight abstentions - including Mr Baker.

READ MORE: Post-Brexit trade deals could lower pesticide standards, warn campaigners

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

Living the dream - coastal resort in Norfolk among the top 10 most in demand

The beach at Caister, one of Britain's most desirable seaside locations according to Rightmove Picture: Nick Butcher

Restaurants post-lockdown bite back as diners rediscover appetite for eating out

Owner, Josh Green & his mum Sophie Green inside one of the outdoor dining pods at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk men caught in ‘middle of nowhere’ in Wales with 10,000 illegal pills

Nicholas Singleton. one of two Norfolk drug couriers caught shipping nearly 10,000 Xanax tablets with a potential street value of £50,000 through Wales Picture: Gwent Police

Former shop owner who left sex toy in car in protest is set to appeal

Kerry Radley, owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk men caught in ‘middle of nowhere’ in Wales with 10,000 illegal pills

Nicholas Singleton. one of two Norfolk drug couriers caught shipping nearly 10,000 Xanax tablets with a potential street value of £50,000 through Wales Picture: Gwent Police

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

Warnings of ‘cows stood in slurry’ as MP makes welfare promise

Fears over poor animal welfare standards which see cows stood in slurry on vast concrete lots have been highlighted in a debate on post-Brexit trade negotiations. Pictured, dairy cows in the Waveney valley. Picture: Sonya Duncan

‘Pop up’ post office will operate in Holt following supermarket fire

Firefighters at work after the massive blaze at Budgens of Holt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Shock death of Banham Zoo’s much-loved tiger

Sveta, a Siberian tiger at Banham Zoo, has died. Pic: Banham Zoo/Ian Read