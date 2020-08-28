Warning to Norfolk: Be vigilant over coronavirus during bank holiday weekend

Louise Smith, director of public health in Norfolk. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

A warning has been issued for people enjoying Norfolk over the August bank holiday weekend to be vigilant about Covid-19 - and to keep taking action to prevent its spread.

An outbreak at Banham Poultry, where 80 workers have tested positive for the virus, has contributed to a rise in cases in Breckland and Great Yarmouth.

And, with people preparing for the bank holiday weekend, bosses at Norfolk County Council, Norfolk police and Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) are urging people to stay safe.

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health at the county council, said: “While we hope people have a great time this August bank holiday, we must not forget coronavirus is still with us.

“Even when we’re enjoying ourselves, we must continue to help prevent the spread of the virus. The best way to do this is to wash or sanitise your hands as often as possible, keep your distance from others and wear a face covering in shops or other indoor spaces.

“Anyone who has one or more symptoms must self-isolate immediately and book a free test. The symptoms are a continuous cough, high temperature and loss of taste and smell. For a test call 119 or visit www.nhs.uk”.

Norfolk police’s assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth said: “This is typically a weekend which sees people heading out to meet with friends and family.

“The majority of residents in Norfolk have been enjoying their greater freedoms safely and responsibly and we urge people to continue with this effort.

“Please continue to follow the government guidance, socially distance and wear a mask in enclosed spaces.”

Dr Anoop Dhesi, local GP and chair of NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG, said: “A variety of NHS services will be open over the bank holiday weekend including NHS 111, the minor injuries unit in Cromer, and the Norwich walk-in centre, which will continue to support patients.

“We must also not forget about regular medication and ask that you request and collect any repeat prescriptions ahead of the weekend. If you or a family member experience coronavirus symptoms, please access NHS services online or via the phone.”

Chief fire officer Stuart Ruff urged people to swim in lifeguarded areas and not to use inflatables out at sea.