Warning over scam Norfolk telephone messages about ‘arrest warrants for unpaid tax’

PUBLISHED: 14:26 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:26 09 April 2019

Watchdogs are warning people not to fall for a cold call scam. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2011

People in Norfolk have been warned by watchdogs not to fall for scam telephone calls about arrest warrants for unpaid tax.

Norfolk County Council’s Trading Standards unit issued the warning after people in the county got telephone cold calls claiming to be from HM Revenue & Customs or the police.

An automated recorded message call informs people about a ‘warrant being issued for your arrest due to unpaid tax’ and voicemail messages requiring people to ‘urgently contact HMRC’, with a contact number given to call.

Demands are then made for ‘immediate payment’ alongside further threats of ‘arrest’, ‘court appearances’ and ‘visits to your home’.

Trading standards said the calls were a scam and that people should not interact with the call, but hang up immediately.

People can report suspected scam telephone calls to trading standards via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 03454 040506.

