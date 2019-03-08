Search

Advanced search

Watchdog in warning over rogue traders in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 17:59 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:59 09 September 2019

Norfolk Trading Standards have warned people about cold callers in Norwich. (Photo staged by models). Pic: Antony Kelly

Norfolk Trading Standards have warned people about cold callers in Norwich. (Photo staged by models). Pic: Antony Kelly

ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC © 2007

Watchdogs have warned people to be on their guard after reports of rogue traders trying to drum up roofing work in the Norwich area.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Trading Standards advised people never to deal with anybody who cold calls at homes offering to do work.

They urged people who need work doing to try using Norfolk County Council's Trusted Trader service at www.norfolk.gov.uk.trustedtrader

Anyone concerned about possible rogue trader activity in Norfolk can contact Norfolk Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 03454 04 05 06.

Most Read

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Cannabis and cocaine recovered from village property

The Scorpion East branch of the team carried out a warrant at a village property. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Man in 20s dies following head-on collision on busy road

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Cannabis and cocaine recovered from village property

The Scorpion East branch of the team carried out a warrant at a village property. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Man in 20s dies following head-on collision on busy road

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

25-year-old victim of A47 crash is named ahead of inquest

A van driver died following a crash on the A47 at Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

Person hit by car on busy road linking A11

A person has been hit by a car in London Road, Thetford. Picture: Archant

More closures for Carrow Road bridge

Carrow Bridge. Picture: Denise Bradley

Everything you need to know about this year’s North Norfolk Railway 1940s Weekend

The North Norfolk Railway 1940s weekend, which runs at Sheringham and Holt on Saturday and Sunday. Photo: KAREN BETHELL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists