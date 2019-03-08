Watchdog in warning over rogue traders in Norwich

Norfolk Trading Standards have warned people about cold callers in Norwich. (Photo staged by models). Pic: Antony Kelly ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC © 2007

Watchdogs have warned people to be on their guard after reports of rogue traders trying to drum up roofing work in the Norwich area.

Norfolk Trading Standards advised people never to deal with anybody who cold calls at homes offering to do work.

They urged people who need work doing to try using Norfolk County Council's Trusted Trader service at www.norfolk.gov.uk.trustedtrader

Anyone concerned about possible rogue trader activity in Norfolk can contact Norfolk Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 03454 04 05 06.