Warning issued after Norfolk fisherman fined for having no licence
PUBLISHED: 06:50 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 06:50 01 August 2019
Fishermen are being warned to ensure they have a licence after an angler received a fine.
The angler, who was caught fishing at the Bridge Inn fishery at Lenwade, has been issued with a £471 fine.
The incident has prompted the Envioronment Agency (EA) to issue a warning on social media to stop others from making the same mistake.
They tweeted: "An angler who was caught fishing without a licence has received a £471 fine
"He was fishing at the Bridge Inn fishery in Norfolk when he was caught
"Don't make the same mistake! Get your fishing licence here
http://ow.ly/NN6a50vf46H
"#fish #fishing #crime @AngliaEnforceEA".
- For more information about rod fishing licences log onto https://www.gov.uk/topic/environmental-management/fisheries-rod-licensing
