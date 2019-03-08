Search

Warning issued after Norfolk fisherman fined for having no licence

PUBLISHED: 06:50 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 06:50 01 August 2019

An Environment Agency Officer. PIC: Environment Agency Twitter.

Fishermen are being warned to ensure they have a licence after an angler received a fine.

The angler, who was caught fishing at the Bridge Inn fishery at Lenwade, has been issued with a £471 fine.

The incident has prompted the Envioronment Agency (EA) to issue a warning on social media to stop others from making the same mistake.

They tweeted: "An angler who was caught fishing without a licence has received a £471 fine

"He was fishing at the Bridge Inn fishery in Norfolk when he was caught

"Don't make the same mistake! Get your fishing licence here

http://ow.ly/NN6a50vf46H

"#fish #fishing #crime @AngliaEnforceEA".

- For more information about rod fishing licences log onto https://www.gov.uk/topic/environmental-management/fisheries-rod-licensing

Comments have been disabled on this article.

