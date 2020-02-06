£400,000 walking and cycling path could be added to Norfolk town

A busy road between a new housing estate, the town centre and a school could see a new walking and cycling corridor developed. Picture: Stuart Anderson

A busy road between a new housing estate, the town centre and a school could seenew walking and cycling paths developed.

A busy road between a new housing estate, the town centre and a school could see a new walking and cycling corridor developed. Picture: Stuart Anderson

The corridor, which has been proposed in Aylsham, would be built to link the town to 550 new homes across two new developments, Willow Park and Bure Meadows.

A survey ran by NCC showed that 13pc of residents walk to work while 5.6pc cycle, which is higher than the Norfolk average. It also revealed that 27pc of residents live within walking or cycling distances from work (less than 5km).

In response to the survey, Norfolk County Council has given a 'high priority' to a £363,500 cycling and walking corridor on Bure Medows to the town centre via Burgh Road, as part of it's Aylsham Neighbourhood Plan.

This corridor would link Aylsham High School to the town centre and the new housing in the north east of the town.

It also provides potential further links to the Dunkirk employment area and would include new tactical paving and speed bumps on Burgh Road and a new toucan crossing on Sir Williams Lane.

Lucy Campbell, 30, who cycles to work every day, said: "I think it is a brilliant idea, cycling in and around Aylsham can be scary due to the narrow roads and lack of pathways meaning pedestrians sometimes have to walk on the road.

"I have had a few near misses while cycling to and from work, I think this will really help the town."

Aylsham High School would be linked to the town through the proposed cycling corridor. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Aylsham High School would be linked to the town through the proposed cycling corridor. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

The Aylsham Neighbourhood Plan (ANP) has a big drive to enhance and encourage sustainable transport modes such as footpaths, cycleways and public transport improvements.

In a five-year period between 2013 to 2018, there were four recorded collisions involving cyclists, six involving pedestrians and 22 involving motor vehicles - four of which were serious.

Aylsham Town Council welcomed the cycle paths but feel more should be done in regards to walkways. The council said: "The Town Council were disappointed that the remit of the strategy did not include any work on pedestrian routes."

The neighbourhood plan said: "It is apparent that there is a desire for better cycle and walking links. Locals must currently walk on the road below the bridge or use Marriott's Way.

"This route is considered unsuitable by residents due to the lack of footpaths and concerns about the use of Marriott's Way during bad weather."

Norfolk County Council will now investigate funding opportunities for this project to be developed.