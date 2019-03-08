£2.5m regeneration of waterfront site to be put to consultation

An "ambitious vision" to regenerate a waterfront site along the coast will be put to the public ahead of the next step forward in the multi-million pound redevelopment.

A four-hectare area of North Quay, in Great Yarmouth, is set for a £2.5m facelift, after the council's local plan identified scope for 1,000 new homes and retail and leisure developments.

And at a meeting of Great Yarmouth Borough Council's policy and resources committee, held on Tuesday, October 15, councillors agreed to move forward with plans for public consultation.

The public will be invited to give their views on the scheme during a four-week consultation period, with residents and businesses in the North Quay area set to be directly notified.

Graham Plant, Conservative councillor for Bradwell North, said: "To make the area more useful to the borough is the right thing to do. I'm thoroughly pleased this has come forward and I think it's something that we need to move forwards with at pace."

But he added: "We don't want to lose businesses from the area - we want to encourage businesses."

Councillors voiced concerns over protected habitats in the area, including near the Acle Straight, flood risk assessments and ground conditions.

A leaflet, which is set to be distributed on the council's website, at the Town Hall reception and at Great Yarmouth library, says initial findings from surveys indicate good levels of air quality in the area and noted that flood defences protect the site from "all but the most extreme events (1 in 1,000 chance)".

Flood risk, ecological and ground contamination mitigation will be included as part of the application, Adam Nicholls, head of planning, told councillors.

"Appropriate mitigation measures are in place to deal with this," he said.

And Trevor Wainwright, Labour councillor for Magdalen Ward, added: "I know that Gorleston is forgotten about but there are as many people that side of the water as there are this side.

"I would ask that copies of the leaflet are available to give people a chance to know what's going on."

And Samuel Hubbard, strategic planning manager for the council, said this would be arranged.