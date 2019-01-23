Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Lib Dem leader Vince Cable to speak out against Brexit in Norfolk

23 January, 2019 - 13:14
Vince Cable, leader of the Liberal Democrats, is coming to North Walsham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Vince Cable, leader of the Liberal Democrats, is coming to North Walsham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable will speak out against Brexit at a meeting in North Walsham.

The 75-year-old Twickenham MP will visit the town on Thursday, January 31 for the event, which comes amid rising tensions over the UK’s exit from the EU and fears of a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Cable, who disagrees with Brexit, said: “Are we going to make a terrible mistake, leaving behind our influence in Europe’s most successful peace project, and the world’s biggest market place? Or are the British people in the final hours going to be given a chance to reconsider in light of all the facts which have surfaced in the last two years?”

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb and North Norfolk District Council leader Sarah Butikofer will also be there.

Although it will be a public meeting - to run from 6.30pm to 7.30pm - a Lib Dem spokesperson did not want to reveal its location as seating priority will be given to party members.

MORE: Norfolk-born James Dyson ditches Brexit Britain for Singapore headquarters

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Builder who took £1,500 from woman for work he never started walks away from court unpunished

File photo. Builder Stuart Otter, from Lowestoft, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Santander closes three high street banks in Norfolk

Santander closes banks across the East of England. Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Why To Kill a Mockingbird has been cancelled at Theatre Royal

Norwich Theatre Royal. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Factory apologises for ‘rotting flesh smell’ in family homes

Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture Simon Parkin.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Santander closes three high street banks in Norfolk

Santander closes banks across the East of England. Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire

‘We are definitely not closing’ says community-run pub

The Cross Keys Pub in Redgrave. Picture: Fiona Kenworthy

‘Pedestrians and lorries do not mix’ - Calls for weight restrictions as HGVs ignore new £7m relief road

Road safety group members Adrian Simpson-James, Ray Simmons, Graham Elliott and Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw. Photo: Beccles Road Safety Group.

Why To Kill a Mockingbird has been cancelled at Theatre Royal

Norwich Theatre Royal. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Builder who took £1,500 from woman for work he never started walks away from court unpunished

File photo. Builder Stuart Otter, from Lowestoft, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists