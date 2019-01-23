Lib Dem leader Vince Cable to speak out against Brexit in Norfolk

Vince Cable, leader of the Liberal Democrats, is coming to North Walsham. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable will speak out against Brexit at a meeting in North Walsham.

The 75-year-old Twickenham MP will visit the town on Thursday, January 31 for the event, which comes amid rising tensions over the UK’s exit from the EU and fears of a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Cable, who disagrees with Brexit, said: “Are we going to make a terrible mistake, leaving behind our influence in Europe’s most successful peace project, and the world’s biggest market place? Or are the British people in the final hours going to be given a chance to reconsider in light of all the facts which have surfaced in the last two years?”

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb and North Norfolk District Council leader Sarah Butikofer will also be there.

Although it will be a public meeting - to run from 6.30pm to 7.30pm - a Lib Dem spokesperson did not want to reveal its location as seating priority will be given to party members.

