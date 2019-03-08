Search

Supermarket to have alcohol licence reviewed after immigration raid

PUBLISHED: 15:35 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:41 14 October 2019

Village Rise Supermarket in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Village Rise Supermarket in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Archant

A supermarket is to have its alcohol licence reviewed after a worker was allegedly found to have breached her visit visa.

Village Rise Supermarket, on Weston Road, Lowestoft, will be examined by East Suffolk Council's licensing sub-committee on Thursday.

The application has been made by the Home Office "with the intention to prevent illegal working at the premises," a report prepared for the council states.

While the application from the Home Office has not been published for fear of prejudicing any future criminal proceedings, it follows an enforcement visit on April 25, where a woman was found to be working in breach of her visit visa.

In the report for the council committee, it states: "In exercising its licensing functions, the Licensing Authority has stated in its licensing policy that it will primarily focus on the direct impact of the licensable activities taking place at the licensed premises on members of the public living, working or engaged in normal activity in the vicinity of the premises."

The report states the sub-committee will be asked to conclude the hearing by either modifying the conditions of the licence, possibly to impose further conditions or restricting its hours; removing a licensable activity available or removing the designated premises supervisor.

Councillors could also choose to suspend the licence for a maximum of three months, or revoke the licence completely.

The licencee for the store has been contacted for comment.

