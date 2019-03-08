Search

Advanced search

Supermarket banned from selling alcohol after immigration raid

PUBLISHED: 09:14 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:14 18 October 2019

Village Rise Supermarket in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Village Rise Supermarket in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Archant

A Lowestoft supermarket has been banned from selling alcohol after an immigration raid.

Saravanai Nagendram, who has operated the Village Rise Supermarket, on Weston Road, for five years, employed a woman in breach of her visit visa, East Suffolk Council's licensing sub-committee heard on Thursday, October 17.

The Home Office applied to review its premises licence "with the intention to prevent illegal working at the premises," the meeting heard.

Councillors opted to revoke Mr Nagendram's licence, with Keith Robinson, who chaired the meeting, saying there were concerns a further breach could happen again in the future.

Speaking at the meeting, Home Office representative Jack Davis said: "On April 25 immigration officers visited following intelligence and found a female member of staff behind the counter while alcohol and cigarettes were on sale.

"She was found to be an Indian national and was arrested. A diary was found that showed she worked a number of shifts since November 21, 2018.

"Officers spoke to Mr Nagendram and he admitted he had not asked for her ID and right to work.

"There was someone who spoke little English left at the shop for a significant period of time and was allowed to sell alcohol and cigarettes without the required training.

"We wouldn't want to prevent a business from serving their community and flourishing in the future, but he didn't understand anything about immigration checks."

You may also want to watch:

The woman left the UK on May 17.

Graham Hopkins, representing Mr Nagendram, said at the meeting: "This is his sole livelihood and he is a father-of-three.

"There are no previous breaches of the licence and no sales to underage people.

"He is really sorry for his shortcomings. His current staff are all legal and above board.

"When I first met him he didn't understand the right-to-work protocol. It was not a deliberate attempt to break the law.

"He has already paid his civil penalty, and has had an expensive lesson. I don't think he will employ anyone again just because they know his wife.

"His wife knew the lady from talking to her in the town centre. When she asked for work he thought nothing of it.

"It wasn't exploitation and he has not tried to cover it up. It was a genuine mistake.

"He is an honest, hard-working family man."

Most Read

‘Your parents will never look at you the same way again’ - 21-year-old from ‘loving home’ jailed for drug dealing

Lewis Skinner was jailed for five years six months after being caught with half a kilo of cocaine. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Drivers urged to avoid A11 after lorry overturns and causes delays

An overturned lorry has led to delays on the A11. Pic: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed PolicingTeam.

Norfolk man admits having more than 11,000 indecent child images

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Year of work to install almost 3km of pipeline gets under way next week

Anglian Water staff laying a pipeline. Work to install almost 3km of new pipeline gets under way next weekPicture: Anglian Water

Man dies following industrial incident in Great Yarmouth

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Most Read

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Your parents will never look at you the same way again’ - 21-year-old from ‘loving home’ jailed for drug dealing

Lewis Skinner was jailed for five years six months after being caught with half a kilo of cocaine. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man dies following industrial incident in Great Yarmouth

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Deadline approaching to apply for a secondary school place

Raised hands in class as the secondary school applications deadline approaches. Picture: Archant Library

Forget TripAdvisor - meet NipAdvisor, the review website for breastfeeding mums

Mums and their babies at a Breastfeeding Mum Meets event at Brewers Fayre, Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Supermarket banned from selling alcohol after immigration raid

Village Rise Supermarket in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Reece Hanson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists