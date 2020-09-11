Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: Refuse lorry swallows family’s wheelie bin

PUBLISHED: 15:11 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:36 11 September 2020

Ashleigh Thomas' recycling bin was swallowed by a refuse lorry in Dereham. Picture: Ashleigh Thomas

Ashleigh Thomas' recycling bin was swallowed by a refuse lorry in Dereham. Picture: Ashleigh Thomas

Archant

When Ashleigh Thomas discovered her wheelie bin was missing, her first thought was that it had been stolen.

Ashleigh Thomas' recycling bin was swallowed by a refuse lorry in Dereham. Picture: Ashleigh ThomasAshleigh Thomas' recycling bin was swallowed by a refuse lorry in Dereham. Picture: Ashleigh Thomas

But after reviewing the footage from her Ring doorbell, Miss Thomas and her partner had a shock.

For, not content with taking just the recycling rubbish from inside, the wheelie hungry refuse lorry swallowed the bin whole.

The 26-year-old, who lives on The Scarning in Dereham, said she thought she was “going mad” when she could not find her bin.

“I hadn’t really noticed it myself,” said Miss Thomas. “My partner came home at around 4.30pm and asked where I put the bin. I assumed it was put at the back gate out of sight.

“He went searching the streets to see if anyone else had taken our bin.

“I asked him to take a look at our Ring doorbell to see exactly the last time it was in front of our house. We then noticed the bin actually got thrown into the lorry.”

The footage captured on the doorbell camera shows the workers wheeling the bin to the refuse lorry and the arms lifting it up.

Once tipped in the air, the bin can be seen tumbling into the back of the lorry with one of the workers saying “that’s gone”.

Miss Thomas said: “My partner was a bit annoyed about it but I found it funny personally. However I was confused on where we were going to put our recycling now.

“I’d actually sent [the footage] to my mum and her partner and he said to put it on the Dereham and community site as a lot of people will find that funny, so I did.

“We all could do with a laugh or even a little chuckle during these times. It was too good not to share.”

The couple have since had to put their recycling into black bags outside their home and take some to the tip.

A spokesperson for Breckland Council said: “Our bins lorries are incredibly efficient when it comes to shaking waste out of resident bins, but on this occasion it was possibly too efficient.

“We are terribly sorry that this has happened, however we have made contact and arranged for a replacement bin to be sent out to the resident.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

New £750,000 food store offers cheap Greggs sausage rolls

The Food Warehouse now open in Norwich. Pic: submitted

Village bowls club could fold over dispute with pub landlady

Members of Lenwade Bowls Club who are unable to use their club house, green and facilities at The Bridge Inn, Lenwade. (C) Archant 2020

Horrific injuries suffered by female police officer in brutal city centre attack

Injuries suffered by Inspector Laura Symonds following attack by Shannon Lovelock. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Police shocked to find rude note criticising parking - after dealing with emergency

Halesworth police officers were disappointed to find a note on their car criticising parking on double yellow lines while attending an emergency. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘Christmas is probably off’: Norfolk’s pubs plan for critical winter months

Victoria MacDonald who runs the Old Ram Coaching Inn and The Cellar House has started planning for winter. Picture: The Old Ram Coaching Inn

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public have been told to face masks and social distance but may also be told to curfew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

County farms manager sacked after council upholds allegations

Norfolk County Farms lets 17,000 acres to tenants. Picture: Joseph Casey Photography

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Horrific injuries suffered by female police officer in brutal city centre attack

Injuries suffered by Inspector Laura Symonds following attack by Shannon Lovelock. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

‘I had more than a tear in my eye’ - Farke on Lewis move and his thoughts on further City exits

Daniel Farke expects more speculation around Norwich City's best young talent after Jamal Lewis sealed a Newcastle United move Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norfolk hospital admits first coronavirus patients in two months

James Paget Hospital earns a 'good' CQC rating. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

PRESSER LIVE: Huddersfield Town v Norwich City - Martin ruled out; Quintilla and Klose fit

Daniel Farke takes his Norwich City side to Huddersfield Town for the Championship kick-off Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Car crashes into library and causes ‘considerable damage’

A car crashed into Hellesdon Library. Pic: Archant