Diss cycle crossing road works cause congestion and revenue losses, businesses claim

Road works on Victoria Road have been causing tailbacks. PHOTO: Sophie Smith Archant

Businesses in Diss say their income has been hit by delayed works to upgrade a pedestrian crossing that have been causing congestion.

Norfolk County Council road works on Victoria Road, in Diss, began on November 5, and had initially been estimated to last two weeks, but are now scheduled to finish on November 26.

The work has meant that the road next to Diss Leisure Centre has been operating with a two-way traffic system.

In the time it has been in place, drivers in the town centre have at some times found it taking more than half and hour to get out of Diss from the centre.

The difficulties drivers have been facing on Victoria has also had an impact on the businesses.

Mary Blackbourn, manager of 121 Computers said that the placement of workmen’s signs outside the shop’s driveway has been preventing cars from accessing the shop.

She said: “The works haven’t helped us at all. The gate is blocked and it’s a nightmare. I have been out three times about it.

“At the end of the day they have got a job to do which I absolutely understand, as long as they move the board!”

Victoria Road, which is a major route in and out of the town, linking Diss to Thetford and the A140.

The county council will be closing it from 10am on Sunday, November 18 until 6am on Monday, November 19, with access maintained until 4pm on Sunday in order for shops to operate as normal.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: “We have co-ordinated the closure to ensure that other local works, including a drainage survey and tree felling carried out by other agencies, can take place at the same time to prevent the road having to be closed at different times for these works.

“These works are always planned to try and minimise disruption and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The spokesman also encouraged business owners to raise any concerns with the people on site.

Diss Leisure Centre and Diss Garden Centre are as a consequence both shutting early at 3pm on the Sunday.

Colin Edwards, Garden Centre manager, said the road closure has had a significant impact on his business, and suggested that its trade has been knocked down 30pc - 40pc due to the works.