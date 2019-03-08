Five-bedroom home could become veterinary surgery
PUBLISHED: 11:52 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:52 24 October 2019
Archant
A new veterinary surgery could be created in south Lowestoft, provided plans get the go-ahead.
Change of use plans to transform a five bedroom end of terraced house into a veterinary surgery on London Road South, Lowestoft have been lodged with East Suffolk Council.
Plans - which are currently awaiting a decision - have been submitted to the council by agent MDPC Ltd, on behalf of applicant Victor Mura.
According to a design and access statement, the proposed "change of use from dwelling (C3) to veterinary surgery (D1)" scheme would see a former shop and latterly a single family house turned into a veterinary surgery.
It states that the proposed development would include a reception, consultation room, pre operation room, dispensary, waiting room, two staff toilets and one for clients, theatre (for surgery), staff office, lab room and a vets rest room.
It will create five jobs and have a maximum of 18 clients per day.
Comments have been disabled on this article.