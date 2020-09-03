Town councillor resigns over ‘culture clash’

A town councillor has resigned over what she describes as a culture clash.

Verity Jowett worked in senior roles in ITV and Sky before taking early retirement to move from St Albans to Hunstanton four years ago.

She joined the town council in May 2019 and led the organisation of the first Festive Funday Christmas Lights switch on.

She has since been actively involved in contributing to community engagement projects including supporting care homes during the coronavirus pandemic and developing the town’s local plan.

But Mrs Jowett said she had found the difference between working in a commercial environment and in local government “a culture clash”.

She added: “I haven’t fallen out with anyone, I’m not cross about anything, it’s just not working.

“Having experienced working within the confines of a local council structure, I have come to realise I can be more effective outside of those restrictions hence my decision to leave which has not been an easy one.

“I very much admire those of my fellow councillors who manage to achieve so much for Hunstanton when so many limitations are placed on them and I shall miss their company and commitment to the town.

“I hope that I can continue to work with them in a different capacity on new projects and existing projects and be all the more effective because of it.”

After joining the council, Mrs Jowett said she had “many happy memories” of childhood holidays in Hunstanton.

She added: “I like to think of other families now making memories of their own and would love to be involved in helping them get the most out of this lovely seaside town.”

Hunstanton mayor Tony Bishopp said: “We are sorry to lose Verity after what seems like a very short time, but respect her decision and thank her for all her hard work, dedication and enthusiasm since she joined us.

“We all very much hope to be working with her again in the future and wish her all the best in her future endeavours.”