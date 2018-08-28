Vegan café plans to take over former delicatessen

The former Cook & Co delicatessen in Harleston that could be turned into a new vegan cafe. Picture: Google Archant

Plans are underway to transform a former delicatessen in Harleston into a café specialising in vegan food.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Hungry Cat Cafe Vegan Café is being planned for Harleston by Suffolk-based foodie Erasmia Kyriakou The Hungry Cat Cafe Vegan Café is being planned for Harleston by Suffolk-based foodie Erasmia Kyriakou

The Hungry Cat Cafe Vegan Café could open 25 The Thoroughfare, the South Norfolk town’s main shopping street, in a shop that is currently empty but was previous occupied Cook & Co delicatessen.

Suffolk-based foodie Erasmia Kyriakou, who is behind the plans, has submitted an application to South Norfolk Council for permission to change the use of the Grade II listed building from a shop to allow the sale of food and drink to be consumed on the premises.

In her submission she states: “I am planning on opening a vegan cafe. I will be serving hot and cold drinks such as, coffees and teas, smoothies and vegetable juices, cakes, Panini, toasties or fresh sandwiches, veggie burgers such as soya based or tofu burgers, scrambled tofu on toast, soup, wraps and a mezze platter.

“There will be seating in the shop for the customers as well as a takeaway option.”