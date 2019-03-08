Twelve 'urgently needed' affordable homes could be built

Plans for 12 affordable homes, a 56 space car park and recreation facilities have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC). Picture: Homes for Wells Archant

Plans for 12 affordable homes, a 56-space car park and recreation facilities have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council.

A mix of two bedroom bungalows and two and three bed semi detached houses would be built on the land east of Stiffkey Road in Warham.

The parish of Wells includes Warham and it has been agreed that the company, Homes for Wells, would develop and operate the homes to ensure housing opportunity for residents of Wells and Warham.

In the plans for the site, the developer, Homes for Wells, said: "Given the urgent need for homes, it has been decided, and endorsed by NNDC, to build the homes using modular construction, a method much favoured by government to increase the housing stock quickly.

"This method of factory manufacture ensures consistent quality, controlled costs and timely construction - whilst the ground works are being prepared the house are manufactured within the same time frame."

The affordable homes have been proposed to meet the current needs of the waiting list generated by the allocations committee.

The proposed site will stand opposite a collection of local authority and private built homes of different styles.

Homes for Wells said: "Factory produced homes have absolute control of waste management and reduces site waste to zero.

"The scheme has been designed to embrace the rural location and retaining existing hedgerows."

Plans also include the making of a grass recreational area and safe play area, which will be available for the whole village to use.

In order for the new homes and recreation centre to be built, a new road would have to be provided.

The developer said: "A new road access is offered that will meet all the Highways standards for the residential units for the proposed and future needs."

Plans also show two car parks which will have 41 spaces along with five disabled spaces available to be used by the whole community.

One car park will have dedicated spaces for residents and visitors while the other will be for community use.

