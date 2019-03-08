Search

Six months of urgent repairs on flood defence barriers

PUBLISHED: 14:04 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:04 24 October 2019

The footway near the A143 will be closed for up to six months. Pixture: Google Maps

A footpath will be closed to the public for up to six months for urgent repairs to the flood defence barriers.

From Monday, October 21 the footway in Haddiscoe, near A143, the will be closed until April next year for emergency repairs.

A spokesperson from the Environment Agency said a diversion will be in place for the six month period to complete the repairs.

The work will take place on a 120m section of the sheet piling which forms part of the flood defence for Haddiscoe Island.

According to the Environment Agency, it will help protect several thousand hectares of agricultural land as well as isolated properties.

They said: "The nature of the work means heavy equipment is in use, so the footpath has to be shut to help ensure the safety of local people. The work is expected to be complete by the end of December, weather depending - but the window for the footpath diversion allows for extra time, both in case of bad weather which might delay completion, but also to allow the footpath to recover and be safe to use, as it's on the work site.

"If the work is done on time and the footpath recovers more quickly, the diversion will be lifted sooner," they said.

