Student Tories slammed for attack on food bank plastic use

A Norwich student Conservative association has been dubbed "beyond the pale" for criticising the use of plastic bags in food parcels for families living in a deprived area of the county.

I see a lot of plastic, is this some kind of joke to you? You know supermarkets can give you small cardboard boxes for free - right? — UEA Conservatives (@UEATories) December 4, 2019

The Conservative Association at the University of East Anglia (UEA) responded on Twitter to a photo of food bags being prepared at a Great Yarmouth school, and said: "I see a lot of plastic, is this some kind of joke to you?"

The account, @UEATories, added: "You know supermarkets can give you small cardboard boxes for free - right?

"How does worsening the lives of already impoverished communities by not using sensible alternatives make you feel?"

Great Yarmouth Labour Party candidate Mike Smith-Clare, who shared the images of the food bags said: "This is why I'm standing for parliament and why I won't stop until the Tory architects of this misery are removed."

He added: "I see a lot of a hungry children - forced into poverty by Tory misrule. That's no joke - it's a disgrace. How does their suffering make you feel?"

Mr Smith-Clare, who has been a councillor in Great Yarmouth for two years, said the food would be given to children and families at St George's, in Nelson, and North Deans, in North Yarmouth.

"I'm absolutely shocked by the response," he said. "To denigrate a situation where people are relying on food parcels and food bags, particularly children from primary schools, is just appalling.

"When people are struggling through poverty and hunger there's something that needs to be done.

"The two schools being supported are in two of the most deprived wards not just in the county but in the country."

"The demand is huge. There were hundreds of bags going out. Some families don't have the resources to cook. Some have just got microwaves.

"We're trying to make sure they have something for the Christmas period just to keep them alive."

And Clive Lewis, Labour candidate for Norwich South, added: "This is peoples' lives - people who do not have enough food to eat. It breaks your heart.

"What kind of country have we become? For the Conservatives to respond in that way is almost beyond the pale.

"It just goes to show just how far removed from the lives of millions of people they are.

"In food banks you'll see a tray of fruit that teachers can give to children who can't concentrate because they haven't been fed properly or can't have breakfast.

"I would love them to come to a food bank and meet the families and children face to face. These are university students - university Conservatives - who are making these claims.

"They're probably not living in one of the most socially deprived areas of the city. If they want to get out of their ivory towers and see the real lives of the people in the county they're studying in, Mike Smith-Clare and I would love to show them the error of their ways."

UEA Conservative Association was contacted for comment.