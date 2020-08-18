Search

Advanced search

Unions back move for transfer of 400 workers to city council, but call for pay parity

PUBLISHED: 15:10 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:10 18 August 2020

City Hall, Norwich. Inset: UNISON Norfolk branch secretary Jonathan Dunning. Picture: Nick Butcher/Steve Adams

City Hall, Norwich. Inset: UNISON Norfolk branch secretary Jonathan Dunning. Picture: Nick Butcher/Steve Adams

Nick Butcher/Steve Adams

A move which would see hundreds of workers switch to being employed by Norwich City Council has been backed by unions - but they have called for pay parity.

Norwich City Council is taking contracted-out services back in-house; Photo: Nick Butcher.Norwich City Council is taking contracted-out services back in-house; Photo: Nick Butcher.

Some 400 workers, currently employed by Norfolk County Council-owned company Norse are due to transfer to the city council in the years ahead, as City Hall takes services back in-house.

The first of the four contracts which the city council is taking back, to run directly, rather than outsourcing is environmental services, which employs 200 staff and is worth £6.75m.

The council is on the brink of agreeing a lease on a depot where they would be based, although they have not revealed the location.

The switch to City Hall control has been backed by unions representing the workers, although they have said the costs of taking on the contracts - and the pensions - will be “a challenge”.

Jonathan Dunning, Norfolk branch secretary for UNISON, and Unite regional officer Adam Oakes said: “Unite and UNISON were concerned when we heard that the city council were looking at the early termination of the contracts with Norse as we believed the compensation that the council would have to pay would be significant.

UNISON Norfolk branch secretary Jonathan Dunning. Photo : Steve AdamsUNISON Norfolk branch secretary Jonathan Dunning. Photo : Steve Adams

“We are therefore pleased the council agreed to let all the contracts run their course and take the services back in house at that time.

You may also want to watch:

“Both unions agree we would want all these workers to be directly employed by the city council, but recognise the costs of taking responsibility for these contracts will be significant and that additional pension costs would be a challenge from day one.

“However, we firmly believe that all those working on the Norse contracts should, in a reasonable timescale, have the same pay, conditions of service and pensions as those directly employed by the council.

“Both UNISON and Unite are prepared to allow the new service to settle down and find its financial feet. The first priority should then be delivering fairness to a group of workers who have been short changed for many years by the vagaries of privatisation.

“It is good to see across the country more and more local authorities seeking to bring services they are responsible for directly back ‘in house’, reversing the privatisation that has cut pay, decimated pensions and undermined the quality of public services. Hopefully local authorities across Norfolk will do likewise.”

A Norwich City Council spokesman said: “Our services are being brought back in stages over the next couple of years, and we initially expect to deliver them for the same cost although there may be some small savings we can make.

“The major driver for making this decision was to give ourselves greater control over how these services are delivered.

“We are unable to comment on matters involving staff or pensions until the formal TUPE consultation process has been completed.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

Controversial pig farm plans spark village anger

File photo of pigs. Plans for a pig farm in Aldborough in north Norfolk have drawn many objections from nearby residents. Picture: Simon Parker

New £325 a night suite opens in coaching inn – with £8,000 bath tub

Iain Wilson, pictured at the Ffolkes Arms. Pic: Archant

Grandmother dies five days after being pulled from sea

Robin Spruce, who died following a swimming accident in north Norfolk. Picture: File photo supplied by Stage Direct/Sheringham Little Theatre

‘I’ve probably lost 80pc of my trade’: businesses hit by roadworks

Alex Campeao, owner of Copa Cubana on Upper King Street. Picture: Archant

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

‘It was up to my thigh’: Yet more heavy rain causes homes to be evacuated

Heavy rain has caused roads and houses to flood in the Watton area. Picture: Submitted

Parts of region hit by 160mm of rain in one day - a quarter of an average year’s downfall

Heavy rain in Sheringham Picture: Twitter/@TeddytheBearCat

Police try to find cyclist who ‘spat on car and assaulted driver’

Suffolk Police have appealed for help to trace this cyclist after an incident in Corton. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

New £325 a night suite opens in coaching inn – with £8,000 bath tub

Iain Wilson, pictured at the Ffolkes Arms. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Husband not told wife had tested positive for Covid-19 until she died

Bob Harvey and his wife Ermitas, who died from Covid-19 in April. Picture: Bob Harvey

City report card: City hoping Pukki can re-discover his spark

Can Norwich City get Teemu Pukki fit and firing again next season? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

PROFILE: Training with ‘unpredictable’ Messi has given City newboy tools for success in England

Xavi Quintilla has joined Norwich City on loan from Villarreal Picture: Norwich City FC

Farm shop’s £250,000 expansion after 25-fold lockdown sales growth

Fielding Cottage at Honingham is investing £250,000 in a new farm shop building after its takings grew 25 times larger during lockdown. Pictured: Owner Sam Steggles outsde the original 'Goat Shed'. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Xavi Quintilla joins Norwich City

Xavi Quintilla has joined Norwich City on loan from Villarreal Picture: Norwich City FC