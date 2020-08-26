Search

Advanced search

Council to procure multi-million-pound waste contract, despite concerns over vote

PUBLISHED: 10:24 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:24 26 August 2020

A Norfolk council agreed to make just three people responsible for procuring a multi-million-pound waste services contract, despite concerns from officers about the way the decision was taken. Photo: YouTube

A Norfolk council agreed to make just three people responsible for procuring a multi-million-pound waste services contract, despite concerns from officers about the way the decision was taken. Photo: YouTube

Archant

A Norfolk council agreed to make just three people responsible for procuring a multi-million-pound waste services contract, despite concerns from officers about the way the decision was taken.

Broadland Council voted to offer out its waste services and street cleansing contract for companies to bid for, after rejecting plans to set up its own firm to do the work.

And councillors have agreed to delegate the procurement exercise - up until the contract is awarded - to two councillors and one officer.

The vote comes after opposition councillors demanded the plans be decided at a full council meeting - meaning every elected councillor would get the chance to have a say.

But the move was thrown out after opponents were accused of “making a mountain out of a molehill” at a previous meeting.

READ MORE: Row as move for waste vote branded ‘mountain out of molehill’

At the cabinet meeting, held on Tuesday, August 25, Broadland councillors agreed to commence the procurement exercise, in the face of repeated opposition by members of council staff.

Judy Leggett, portfolio holder for environmental excellence, told councillors the environmental panel had considered the plans to form a local authority trading company but instead unanimously endorsed the procurement option.

You may also want to watch:

Council leader Shaun Vincent moved to a vote before councillors discussed the issue in the private section of the meeting.

But monitoring officer Emma Hodds told the meeting she was “very uncomfortable” with how the decision was being made.

“It’s not often I will play my officer card,” she said. “I’m very uncomfortable with the way this is being decided. We haven’t had robust discussion around this.”

And Conservative councillor Lana Hempsall said she was not able to vote on the motion as she did not fully understand what Ms Hodds’ concerns were.

READ MORE: Collaboration issue ‘top of agenda’ for new Lib Dem leader in Broadland

“I’ve never experienced her putting these through within the meeting,” she said. “That’s why her concerns do ring alarm bells.”

But Mr Vincent insisted Ms Hodds had been included in the planning around when the vote should be taken at the meeting, and said: “She was involved in how we wanted to take our vote, and we are now taking that vote.”

Six councillors voted in favour of procuring the waste contract, while Ms Hempnall abstained.

And speaking after the meeting, Liberal Democrat group leader Dan Roper said: “Regardless of the decision made, it should have been one where every councillor for every community had a voice and a vote.”

READ MORE: Councils to agree £250m waste services contract behind closed doors

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Power cuts and trees down as winds from Storm Francis hit Norfolk and Suffolk

A tree was brought down on Stoke Road. Pic: Ryan Williams.

‘A customer threw a drink over staff’ - one restaurant owner’s Eat Out to Help Out experience

Landlady Kaeti Newport in one of the new rooms at the Smokehouse restaurant in the Grange Hotel at Ormesby St Margaret. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mum who crashed into tree had ecstasy in her system

Flowers were left at the scene of the accident at Foxley, between Norwich and Fakenham, which claimed the life of Corina Sayer. Picture: Archant

‘This is going to kill us’ - traders’ fury over post-lockdown planters

Traders are objecting to planters which have been placed in Market Place, Reepham, taking out a number of car parking spaces. Picture: Brittney Woodman

Restaurants to continue offering discounts after Eat Out to Help Out finishes

People enjoying the Eat Out to Help Out scheme in Norwich. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Marine biologist crowdfunding to support copyright fight with comedian Ricky Gervais

Norwich man John Savage, who is locked in a legal wrangle with Ricky Gervais. Picture: Albanpix.com

Trees fall on vehicles in city car park

Emergency services attended a car park on Wymer Street after a tree fell on a vehicle. Picture: James Wright

Norfolk community centre to be bought for £1

Hunstanton Community Centre, which has been bought for £1 by the town council Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘This is going to kill us’ - traders’ fury over post-lockdown planters

Traders are objecting to planters which have been placed in Market Place, Reepham, taking out a number of car parking spaces. Picture: Brittney Woodman

Power cuts and trees down as winds from Storm Francis hit Norfolk and Suffolk

A tree was brought down on Stoke Road. Pic: Ryan Williams.

£35m floating eco-resort plan for former quarry

The new development plans at Ashwicken Lake. Picture: Baca Architects

Meet the man who took down Norwich Cathedral’s weathercock in 1963

Bob James, the last person to help restore the Norwich Cathedral cockerel in 1963. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Inquest date set for driver who was killed after car crashed into wall

Tower Road, in Burnham Overy Staithe. Photo: Google