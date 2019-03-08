Ultra-fast broadband will be coming to Lowestoft

Plans have been lodged to clear an "undeveloped" piece of land in Lowestoft for the potential siting of an ultra-fast broadband hub. The view looking south-west across the centre of the site for the land north of Barnards Way, Lowestoft. Picture: SWT Trading Ltd Archant

'Undeveloped' land north of Barnards Way is to be the site of a data centre for the project, which will boost internet connectivity speed across the town.

CityFibre - a builder of Gigabit Cities - has recently partnered with Vodafone to bring ultra-fast full fibre broadband to one million UK homes and businesses by 2021.

With the CityFibre network expanding to incorporate 10 towns across Suffolk - including Lowestoft - the new system, which is being constructed over the next 12 to 18 months, is said to be 10 times faster than the current rates offered in the county.

At a meeting of East Suffolk Council's planning committee on Wednesday, October 8, councillors unanimously approved plans, which will see the construction of two containers, two generators and associated air conditioning equipment, surrounded by 2.4-metre-high mesh fencing.

Concerns about the noise of the equipment had been raised before the meeting, although councillors were told initial reports suggested it would be no more than that of a domestic fridge.

Councillor Graham Elliott said: "I think this is needed and in a great location.

"My only concern is the noise but on that condition I am happy to recommend approval."