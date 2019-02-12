Norfolk ‘unlikely to see wintry showers’ as snow is predicted for parts of the UK

While some forecasters have warned the public to expect snow over the next few days, Norfolk will likely escape with sunny spells and showers.

After a warm February, the weather this week has brought more unsettled conditions with cooler temperatures and showers across the county.

Chris Bell, from Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest, said: “We are unlikely to see any wintry showers through the weekend in East Anglia although it does look quite changeable and unsettled.

“Saturday will be windy with some showery rain in the morning, but drier conditions are likely into the afternoon, with highs around 11C.

“Sunday also looks blustery with a mixture of sunny spells and showers, highs around 9C.”

Though some snowfall is expected in Scotland and the north of England during this week’s unsettled conditions, Mr Bell said the chance of snow in East Anglia “remains low”.

The unsettled weather looks set to continue through next week with the chance for some briefly colder conditions.