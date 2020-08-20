Search

Advanced search

Homes pressure fears due to coronavirus impact on women and lone parents

20 August, 2020 - 06:00
Dr Emiliya Lazarova. Pic: UEA/Andi Sapey

Dr Emiliya Lazarova. Pic: UEA/Andi Sapey

AndiSapey

Women and single parents are likely to be most negatively impacted by COVID-19 and the pressures it is putting on social housing, according to University of East Anglia researchers.

Pierre Bruton. Pic: UEAPierre Bruton. Pic: UEA

Evidence from Norfolk was used in the research and showed Great Yarmouth was likely to be an area where women and single parents could be particularly hard hit.

Dr Emiliya Lazarova, associate professor in economics, and Pierre Bruton, a third year undergraduate student in UEA’s School of Economics, drew on data collected over three years on the stock of social housing, as well as the waiting times for housing.

They combined that with regional employment data and industry evidence.

They found local authorities with a high proportion of single parents and people working in industries struggling as a result of COVID-19 will be the most strongly impacted, with a large rise in demand for social housing.

Women make up the majority of those in social housing and evidence suggests the pandemic has hit them harder in the job market – particularly those on low incomes.

You may also want to watch:

In Norfolk, Great Yarmouth has a much higher percentage (16pc) of children in low-income families living with a lone parent compared to somewhere such as Broadland (3pc).

With many single parents working in struggling industries in Yarmouth - with nearly 20pc in public administration, education or health - social housing demand may increase disproportionately relative to the available supply, leaving many vulnerable, they say.

And lone parents are likely to lower working hours with children being at home since the lockdown.

The UEA researchers say a reduction in the household’s only income means a surge in demand for social housing seems inevitable.

They say councils will have to target those in need to get them appropriate housing and cut waiting times.

Dr Lazarova said: “The pandemic has had a big impact on female-dominated industries and with children at home requiring attention, women and lone parents have been faced with the greatest struggles.

“As schools reopen in September, there is urgent need for social housing. However, the rise in demand could vary across different local authorities.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman in her 30s dies after becoming trapped under boat

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man’s body discovered on Mousehold Heath

Mousehold Heath in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Cyclist in 70s dies following crash

A Norfolk cyclist died after a crash on the B5307 in Cumbria. Picture: Google

WATCH: New thrill ride unveiled at theme park

A new thrill ride JetFire Extreme has been brought in at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach after the Lightning 360 was taken out of action due to concerns about its recovery time Picture: TMS Media

Top solicitor admits £2m fraud after being duped by lottery scammers

Hugh Lansdell was a senior partner at Hansells solicitors. Photo: Archant

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

Woman in her 30s dies after becoming trapped under boat

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A hell of a fire’ - More than 60 firefighters tackle recycling plant blaze

Fire fighters at the fire at VC Cooke on the Ellough Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to river amid fears for woman’s safety

Emergency services are dealing with an incident on the river Bure in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates.

‘It was up to my thigh’: Yet more heavy rain causes homes to be evacuated

Heavy rain has caused roads and houses to flood in the Watton area. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman in her 30s dies after becoming trapped under boat

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Top solicitor admits £2m fraud after being duped by lottery scammers

Hugh Lansdell was a senior partner at Hansells solicitors. Photo: Archant

‘When they are gone, they are gone forever’ - Farm park is helping save ‘critical’ rare cattle breed

Jordan Stone with the rare Albion cattle which have been brought to Melsop Farm Park near Watton. Picture: Simon Barnes

Swimming pools to reopen at two of region’s leisure centres

The swimming pool at Splash has reopened following lockdown. Picture: Karen Bethell

Homes pressure fears due to coronavirus impact on women and lone parents

Dr Emiliya Lazarova. Pic: UEA/Andi Sapey