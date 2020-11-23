Search

Two people suffer serious leg injuries after five-car A11 lay-by crash

PUBLISHED: 09:42 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:13 23 November 2020

The A11 southbound carriageway was closed between Thickthorn and Attleborough for almost 10 hours. Picture: Ian Burt

Two people are in hospital with serious leg injuries after a Jaguar hit a car parked in a lay-by, leading to three others being damaged.

A black Jaguar was travelling along the southbound carriageway of the A11 at roughly 3.10pm on Sunday, November 22 when it crashed into a blue Vauxhall Tigra parked in a lay-by at Ketteringham.

Two other vehicles - a Ford Focus and a Ford Mondeo - in the lay-by were also involved in the crash, while a black Nissan Qashqai was hit by debris.

The drivers of the Tigra and the Focus were both taken to hospital with serious leg injuries, while the drivers of the Jaguar and Mondeo sustained minor injuries.

The northbound carriageway was opened soon after, but the southbound one remained closed between Thickthorn and Attleborough until 12.45am on Monday morning.

The road is now fully reopen.

Anyone who may have seen the crash, the circumstances leading up to it or anyone with dashcam footage should contact PC Robert Hardingham at Wymondham traffic on Robert.hardingham@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting incident number 195 of Sunday, November 22.

