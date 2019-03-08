Search

Two homes to be demolished and replaced with seven houses in Norfolk village

PUBLISHED: 10:43 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 10 June 2019

Plans have been submitted to turn two Norfolk home’s into seven new dwellings in Bramerton. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Plans have been submitted to knock down two homes and build seven properties on the site.

The plans, submitted to South Norfolk Council, are to demolish a house and bungalow off The Street in Bramerton, and replace them with seven, four-bedroom, detached homes, with double garages, driveways and access from the main road.

Submitted by Angela Coe, the plans lie on the edge of the conservation area of Bramerton.

According to the plans, the dwellings will have "spacious living areas and large garden facilities" and their "orientation and layout has been defined by natural light and existing tree locations."

The plans also include the building of a private road, so each individual house has its own driveway and double garage.

This would increase the amount of parking spaces in the road from five to 14.

A highways report states the post box, bus stop and sign post on The Street would need to be moved to allow the access to be visible and unobstructed.

