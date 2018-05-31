Move over Joe Exotic, somebody in Norfolk is living with clouded leopards

Somebody in Breckland is living with two clouded leopards.

Fans of the Netflix phenomenon Tiger King will know all about Joe Exotic, the bizarre American who kept more than 170 tigers in his home.

And while Norfolk clearly has nothing of quite of this scale, we can reveal today that one household has at least a flavour of the big cat lifestyle.

A Freedom of Information Act request has revealed that a household in the Breckland area boasts more than your ordinary moggy as a pet.

The home, which is in the Nar Valley ward, currently keeps two clouded leopards for company - for which the owners are required to hold a licence.

It is currently the only dangerous animals licence held by a private premises in the Breckland district and also allows the holder to care for two black and white ruffled lemurs.

The animals are just four of a range of exotic and dangerous animals being kept on private properties in Norfolk, with other parts of the county being home to ostriches, wild boards and ring-tailed lemurs.

